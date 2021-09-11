9/11 attacks feel like yesterday for Punta Gorda Fire chaplain

It has been 20 years since terrorists attacked the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and lost a fight against passengers who crashed in a Pennsylvania field, but it feels like yesterday for Punta Gorda Fire Department Chaplain Carlo Gargiulo.
“How fast that time goes by,” said Gargiulo, 74, who spent 25 years as a New York City firefighter.
Nine months of that time, he spent working in the FDNY support services division tasked with rescue and recovery at ground zero after 9/11.
“It may be 20 years for some, but for me, it was yesterday,” he said. “Did I work on ‘the Pile’ (the World Trade Center site)? Yeah...Did I see things that I never want to see again? Yeah.”
On the day of the attacks, Gargiulo said he was with his wife and grandchildren in Disney World.
“We were in the Country Bear Jamboree (attraction),” he said. “They stopped the show and this guy came out — he was in tears — and he was talking about a plane hitting the World Trade Center, and 15 minutes later another plane hit the other World Trade Center.”
Gargiulo said he and his family left Orlando for New York the next morning.
“We came across the Verrazano Bridge going into Staten Island and you could see the lights around where the World Trade Center is and the smoke was still bellowing out,” he said.
It was Sept. 13.
“I got home out on Long Island around 10 p.m. and by midnight I was down at ground zero where I spent the next nine months.”
Gargiulo said he and other firefighters would spend days at a time digging through the rubble, hoping to find survivors.
“Days ran into nights and nights ran into days,” he said. “Everything would stop when we found a firefighter. We would try to bring crews in from that particular station to carry the body out, which was draped with the American flag.”
He said those were “tough times.”
“We were just looking for a miracle — maybe somebody tucked away in a stairwell,” Gargiulo said. “We were looking for a miracle but we never found anybody.”
Despite never finding that miracle, Garguilo said he felt God was always there with them.
“When the big cranes came to dig, all these crosses kept popping up in the debris field,” he said. “I always felt it was God saying, ‘I’m still here with you.’ There was one particular cross that was up on a pedestal and I remember we would have little prayer services around there; it was a big influence for me to become a chaplain here.”
Garguilo personally knew 22 of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said it was like losing members of your family.
“Any time there was a party or something, it was with the crew that you worked with — the guys from the firehouse you were in,” Garguilo said. “We went fishing together, hunting together, skiing together … We went to each other’s kids weddings; it was family.”
Garguilo has been sharing his story and experience with firefighters, as well as for annual 9/11 ceremonies since moving to Punta Gorda around 2004.
This year, however, he plans to take a break from having a major role in remembrance events.
“It makes me feel good to give back to the other firefighters,” Garguilo said. “I thought this year I would take a break from the whole thing. I will go to the services, but I didn’t want any major role.”
He said as television programs start reviewing Sept. 11 again, he’ll not watch any. He said other people probably know more about what happened on many aspects — but he was there. He doesn’t need to know more.
“So some of the details I don’t know,” he added. “What I do know is I lost 22 friends.”
