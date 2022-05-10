911 call: 'Hey, help me get him out!' Workers killed in trench collapse ID'd

PUNTA GORDA - Authorities have identified the two construction workers who died when a trench collapsed on them Monday on Burnt Store Road.
The victims were identified as 41-year-old Marcos Santiz-Lopez, and 25-year-old Brandon M. Colburn, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The two men worked for Guymann Construction in Cape Coral. A company spokesperson declined to comment while the investigation was ongoing.
The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene but determined there were no signs of foul play or criminal intent, CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex commented on the collapse during a meeting on Tuesday, faulting the site's management for failing to meet safety standards.
"If a machine gets a little close or a little too much vibration ... our soils aren’t clay, they’re not like rock and they’re going to break down," Truex said. "It’s a sad, sad, sad case and I’m sure (OSHA) is going to fine them tremendously for it."
Outside his County Commissioner position, Truex owns Truex Preferred Construction and is a former Florida Home Builders Association president.
Fellow Charlotte County commissioners Joseph Tiseo and Christopher Constance also spoke about the trench collapse, saying it was "preventable" and "a tragedy."
The Guymann Construction crew was working on a sewer and waterline along Burnt Store Road that day, near the intersection with Notre Dame Boulevard.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Lt. Jon Jensen of Charlotte County Fire/EMS Special Operations said that the emergency call came in from Burnt Store Road around 3 p.m. Monday.
The 911 call was released to the media on Tuesday. The caller is heard telling operators that both workers were caught in the dirt, with part of one worker's head visible.
Digging is heard as workers try to pull out the victims prior to the arrival of first responders.
"Hey, help me get him out! He's moving!" shouted the man who called in the 911 call and spoke to dispatchers while digging.
Jensen said that emergency personnel immediately set to work on shoring up the trench and preventing new dirt displacement.
He described the area as a "complex trench" with two utility lines running nearby; before the collapse, the trench was approximately 7 feet wide and 10 feet deep.
"Our key goal is not to create any more problems," Jensen said.
Charlotte County firefighters received assistance from Lee and Collier Counties through the Region 6 Search and Rescue task force, as well as several off-duty firefighters responding to the call.
"Everyone was able to come together, work really well together," Jensen said.
There was not a support box in the trench when Jensen arrived at the scene, he noted.
Firefighters quickly worked the process of deploying wooden beams to shore up the dirt around the collapse.
He estimated that the trench wound up approximately 30 feet deep.
A similar trench collapse occurred in Charlotte County about 14 years ago, according to Jensen. Several firefighters from that incident were still serving and brought their experience to bear at Burnt Store Road.
