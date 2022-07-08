PUNTA GORDA — A retired Air Force general shared his experiences as a pilot with students at the Military Heritage Museum’s History Camp on Friday.
Gen. Fred Buckingham, dressed in the jumpsuit he wore as a pilot during the Vietnam War, was a guest speaker at the summer camp.
The camp, geared toward fourth- through eighth-grade students, has a different theme, activities and guest speakers in each of its four weeks. It ends July 22.
Buckingham displayed a model of the plane he flew — a C-130 Hercules, and he told the students why he became a pilot.
“How many of you have been to an air show?” he asked.
Several raised their hands.
He explained his family took him to an air show when he was “about your age.”
That’s when he watched the Air Force Thunderbirds perform.
“I decided then to be a pilot in the Air Force,” he said.
Buckingham, who has retired to Punta Gorda, said he began to take flying lessons while in high school.
He joined the Air Force after college and spent the next 30 years in the service. He was in the 314th Airlift Wing and spent 15 months delivering supplies and transporting soldiers to and from Vietnam, from February 1967 to April 1968.
He flew into dozens of different airfields, he said.
“I carried food, mail supplies, ammunition, and soldiers — alive, wounded — and some in body bags,” Buckingham said.
During delivery of supplies, pilots only spent about 3 minutes on the ground, spilling crates from the rear of the plane while still moving at around 145 miles per hour.
Other times, the supplies — affixed with parachutes — were air dropped when it was too dangerous to land, Buckingham explained.
He showed a short film made in the 1960s, showing a C-130 delivering supplies in Vietnam.
“One time, I even carried a cow,” he said.
That later triggered questions during a Q&A session.
When transporting South Vietnamese, it was common for them to bring their entire families and animals as well, he explained.
Buckingham was candid when answering students questions.
When a student asked whether the United States had ever started a war, he answered yes, in Panama. But it was to “remove a dictator, (Manuel) Noriega,” he said.
When another student asked about the fighting against Vietnam, Buckingham said the U.S. was helping South Vietnam which was fighting against North Vietnam.
One boy asked, “What was the most valuable thing you ever air dropped?”
Buckingham said it was blood which he delivered to troops in a remote region.
One boy wanted to know if he ever got shot at.
Buckingham said no, but his plane took some bullets, and some other C-130s were shot own.
Another student asked if he had a favorite memory during his time in the service, and Buckingham said, yes, it was the time he got to fly in the Paris Air Show.
Sharing what it was like for a military family, Buckingham said he and his family moved about every two years.
After the service he went to work for Lockheed in Orlando before moving to Charlotte County.
Buckingham noticed he exceeded his time, but Port Charlotte High School dean and camp teacher Matina Pulliam encouraged him to continue as the students had more questions.
Charlotte County Public Schools educators Donna Dunakey, Kara Clow, a Marine Corps veteran and Christina Carboni and Melissa Smith also volunteer at the History Camp.
The camp was made possible by a $75,000 grant from AmeriCorps, Museum Executive Director Gary Butler said. This is the second year of the camp which accommodates 24 campers.
Dunakey said there is currently a wait list for the next two sessions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.