PUNTA GORDA - A steady stream of voters filed in and out of the Old Courthouse in Punta Gorda on Saturday to vote ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
Their decisions to vote early varied, but several said the process was convenient and easy.
"It was convenient, absolutely," Punta Gorda resident Krystyna Schnier said.
Beth Roepcke, who lives in Punta Gorda, had a reason to vote Saturday.
"Because I work on Tuesday," Roepcke said.
Helen Mora said she also works Tuesday. The Punta Gorda resident called the voting experience positive.
Unlike gridlock seen on some election days, on Saturday, voters exited the building shortly after casting their votes.
Some took the time to fill in their ballots, while others brought their ballots in mail-in envelopes and dropped them in a drop box on the second floor where voting took place.
Early voting began on Aug. 8 in Charlotte County and ends Sunday at three locations. - the Punta Gorda Historic Courthouse, Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte, and the Mac V. Horton Annex in Englewood.
Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no voting Monday. Primary election day is Tuesday.
Angie Rapant, who said she keeps very busy and is a volunteer at the Animal Welfare League, said she decided to vote Saturday "so I don't forget."
For one family, it was the second time they came to vote early in person.
Omar Quintero came with his son, Duvier Quintero, and Gianna Fernandez.
Cindi Offenbaker, of Deep Creek, is new to elections in the state.
"It was very nice," Offenbaker said. "This was my first time voting in Florida."
Evette Robinson, of Punta Gorda, was all smiles as she exited the Historic Courthouse. She said voting was "very easy."
Bessie Stennis, of Punta Gorda, filled out her ballot on the second floor and said she just had to show her photo ID.
Renee Zapolski came to vote with her service dog "Kyber" that she pushed in a carriage.
Marie Knipe, a Punta Gorda resident, called her voting experience "fantastic." She said it was the first time she came in person to drop off her mail-in ballot.
"I used to mail it in," Knipe said.
But she said she wanted to spend more time studying the candidates this election.
John and Betty Ann Hanzl, of Punta Gorda, were all smiles as they exited the courthouse. John Hanzl said they would vote early again in the next election.
George Huntzicker, of Punta Gorda, said he's voted early before and said the experience was efficient and that there were no lines.
Port Charlotte resident Chantele Gustaveson, who voted with her spouse Ron, said voting "was perfect."
"It was so easy," Chantele Gustaveson said.
