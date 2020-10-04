PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Airport Authority is taking baby steps toward considering a public private partnership, or P3, that would allow a private company to handle daily operations at Punta Gorda Airport.
"We (would still) get oversight (and set policy)," said Commissioner Pam Seay at an Authority development workshop last week. "We (would) still be responsible for the oversight of (the private company's) actions and activities and making sure that we're verifying what they said they're going to do is what what they actually are doing."
P3 is a contractual agreement between a public agency like the airport and a private sector company as part of the Airport Investment Partnership Program.
Congress established a similar program in 1997 that explored privatization as a means of generating access to sources of private capital for airport improvement and development.
In 2018, the Reauthorization Act established the AIPP name and also allowed for joint management of an airport by public sponsors and private operators.
Seay told the Sun that the partnership would basically create a new revenue stream for the airport, allowing the Authority to tap in to future projects such as hotels, parking garages, gas stations and other concessions.
The funds would also help the Authority give back to the community; whereas, currently, the Authority cannot use any revenues or grant money for anything but airport operations and facilities because of rules established by the Federal Aviation Administration.
"We’ve got this tremendous value (here)," Seay said at the workshop. "How can we tap into that to do the things that people of our community would like to see?
"If this program would allow us to tap into the value that we have and retain for the future and preserve and protect this airport and its facilities and still watch out for our people that have gotten us to this point and if we can find a way to balance that, why not explore this opportunity and see what we can do?"
There are still many steps and decisions that need to be taken before anything can move forward with the P3 program.
"Personally, I see five things we're looking at," Seay said. "What can we get or do that’s different from what we do on our own ... what’s going to change? Assuming that we can do something different, could we make it work for the benefit of this airport and our community? From that, what do we gain from this, what is our gain here at this airport."
"What protections would we have in place to assure that this airport and these people are protected and that we have protections for what we have built," Seay continued. "(And) if we did it, how would it be structured? Who is responsible for what?"
Commissioners will discuss the program further at their Oct. 15 meeting at 9 a.m. at the CCAA Board Room, 7375 Utilities Road, in Punta Gorda.
The Authority is seeking public opinion on the matter through their website, flypgd.com/contact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.