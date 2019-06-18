A video from our award-winning television channel, CC-TV, caught my eye and touched my heart this week. The first pet featured in CC-TV's Animal Welfare League Pet of the Month video series was recently adopted and our new television production specialist, Tom Lloyd, was there to capture the moment.
The Animal Welfare League shelters stray pets under contract with the county’s Animal Control Division. To help the League find homes, CC-TV each month showcases the dogs and cats available for adoption. Thousands of people have viewed the videos and the League says the number of shelter visitors rises every time a video debuts on the county’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida. You can see the video about Robert Jeffery’s adoption there.
To see other potential pets like Robert Jeffery, visit the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte. For information, call 941-625-6720 or email info@awlshelter.org.
You may not be in the market for a shelter pet, but animal lovers can help other ways. Animal Control staff created the Animal Care Trust Fund to help local animals get a second chance at life. Your donations will ensure that Charlotte County’s abused and neglected animals receive the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation they need before finding their forever homes. All proceeds from this trust fund are used to provide necessary care for dogs, cats, horses and other animals. The Animal Control Division has a 95% success rate in rescuing, rehabbing and rehoming animals saved from abusive and neglectful owners. All donations are tax-deductible.
For information on how to donate call 941-833-5690 and select option 1.
Top 20 events
The Southeast Tourism Society has named Englewood Beach WaterFfest and the Florida International Air Show as two of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for November 2019.
This year’s Florida International Air Show is Nov. 1-3 at the Punta Gorda Airport and Englewood Beach WaterFest is Nov. 23-24 in Englewood and Manasota Key. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.
Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 12 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau nominated the events and with assistance from both events, filed the necessary information for STS to consider. This award is expected to bring additional media attention on these events which should result in more attendance.
Derelict vessels
A vessel that sank next to a mangrove island in Chadwick Cove has been removed, and legislation recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis promises a more robust and streamlined process for removing other vessels abandoned by their owners. Just as importantly, the new law provides for ongoing funding for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program.
Currently, there are 11 derelict vessels in Charlotte County waters, according to the FWC, including two that have been deemed hazards to navigation.
For information about the county’s abandoned vessel program, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Departments, then Community Services, then Natural Resources or call 941-833-3823 or 941-613-3220.
Public input
The Community Services Department has scheduled two public meetings to get input on Lake Betty Park improvements. The meetings are scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m. today at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. The meetings will encompass the review of the master plan and gather your thoughts on what you would like to see at the park.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-235-5003 or Mike.Koenig@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.