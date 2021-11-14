PUNTA GORDA — For the fourth year in a row, the U.S. Post Office in Punta Gorda has sold the most Breast Cancer Research stamps in the nation during the month of October.
Led by clerk Eileen Dimase — dubbed “Postal Queen Eileen” by some customers — the Punta Gorda Post Office sold almost $55,000 in stamps, with Dimase selling around $44,300.
"It’s like this," Dimase said, "you can’t do it by yourself, but you can do it by a team. And when you get a team together like we have here, anything is possible."
"So for the past four years, we have all kicked it up a notch," she added. "They have made a difference and without them there would be no me."
Each year, USPS offices across the nation work to raise research funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a designated stamp as part of the USPS Help Stamp Out Breast Cancer Campaign in October.
The Forever stamps are offered in packs of 100 for $75 ($17 donation) and 20 for $15 (a $3.40 donation).
They are also offered in “bricks.” Each brick amounts to 2,000 stamps for $1,500 with a $340 donation to breast cancer research.
Every post office in the nation can participate in the competition, but the number of those willing to do so was not available.
"The only competition we really get is from Apopka, Florida," said USPS Customer Service Supervisor Sonya Botelho. "Every year, they’re usually on our tails or ahead of us, and then in the past four years we are ahead of them and every year they are yearly competition."
Botelho added that October is the post office's best month.
"It should be Christmas as our best month, but this is our best month (when) everybody gets together — management, carriers, clerks, the customers ... they’re all great — they come in just to see Eileen go crazy," Botelho said.
This year, the Punta Gorda office added a selfie station and popcorn stations in the afternoon to highlight the breast cancer competition, among other decorations for the annual event.
"We added to the selfie and popcorn stations," Botelho said, "and the customers loved it and even some of our employees went out there themselves to have the pink backgrounds.
"It’s truly nice. I wish it happened all year-round, but we will take one year out of the 12."
Raising money for breast cancer research is personal for Dimase — her grandmother died of breast cancer when she was younger, and she’s been an advocate ever since.
“My grandmother lost the fight to it and so (this is) in honor of her and coworkers here that have won the fight that are in remission,” Dimase said. “It’s about helping and being able to say, ‘Okay, here today we can make a difference.'
“You need to make a difference in people’s lives.”
The Punta Gorda Post Office is located at 130 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
For more information about the stamps and how to contribute around the year, call 941-639-7016, or go to https://bit.ly/3lEQhjG or store.usps.com.
