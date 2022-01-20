PUNTA GORDA — A cross-country bicycling group will be adding Punta Gorda to its list of cities for a new cycling route along the west coast of Florida.
Adventure Cycling Association has around 17,800 miles in 31 states and Washington, D.C., designated for cyclists and members of the group.
When complete, they will have 50,000 miles throughout the country.
Despite all those routes, the group hasn't been able to establish one along the entire west coast of Florida.
The Punta Gorda City Council on Wednesday gave its support to the group to designate a route through the city that will help extend their U.S. Bike Route 15 to South Florida.
The north segment of U.S. BR 15 stretches 14 miles from Georgia to Madison, Florida.
Punta Gorda will serve as part of a 496-mile extension from Madison to Miami.
The first routes in Florida were designated in 2014 with U.S. BR 1, which went from north of Jacksonville down to Key West, and U.S. BR 90, which goes across the Panhandle to Jacksonville.
This is the second time ACA volunteer Patty Huff has presented a potential route for their program to the City Council.
At an Oct. 6 City Council meeting, Huff suggested a path that would run primarily through Charlotte County and outer parts of Punta Gorda.
That path also included bicycle travel on Airport Road.
The City Council told Huff that parts of Airport Road were not safe for cyclists and suggested the ACA path go through the city's downtown area.
Since then, Huff has worked with city staff to do just that.
The new route enters Punta Gorda from DeSoto County on U.S. 17 and turns onto Riverside Drive to Marlympia Way, then to Duncan Road/Marion Avenue, to Adrienne Street and onto the city's Harborwalk.
Bicyclists can then travel through Linear Park to Shreve Street, over to Pompano Terrace and back to U.S. 41 path at Airport Road.
"I think this is a much better route from a tourism and economic development standpoint," City Council Member Mark Kuharski said at the Jan. 19 meeting.
Huff said long-distance cyclists often stay at local hotels overnight along their routes, as well as visit local retail stores and restaurants.
She thought the new route was a much better way to promote the city.
"I think for what you’re looking at is to highlight the wonderful historic scenes and sights all around Punta Gorda, and also to experience that waterfront ... I think this is a good map to start with," she said.
Kuharski asked if there were any financial obligations for the city.
"There are no requirements by any local municipalities to do anything," Huff said. "If you would like signage that says, 'U.S. Bike Route 15,' along that route, then that can be worked out, but we can work together on providing signage."
Huff added that there would be no additional road maintenance required with the designation.
"The maintenance is just what your normal maintenance is because we’re not building anything, we’re not adding any additional amenities or anything, so there is nothing more than your normal maintenance," she said.
Huff said their organization is working with the Florida Department of Transportation to designate the routes.
The only thing FDOT needs from the group is a sign of local support from the cities involved.
The City Council approved signing a letter of support for ACA and the new route.
Huff said that letter will then be sent to Charlotte County, as well as the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, which includes FDOT representatives.
For exact details of the Punta Gorda route, go to RideWithGps.com/routes/34634828.
For more information about the Adventure Cycling Association, go to AdventureCycling.org.
