Afghanistan War: 'A story not truly over, nor understood'

PUNTA GORDA — October 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, code name “Operation Enduring Freedom.”
Following the recent U.S. exit from Afghanistan, along with the controversial and at times chaotic evacuation, the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda has curated a month-long detailed series on the Afghanistan War with in-depth and multi-dimensional displays, exhibits and lectures.
The series, dubbed “The Forever War: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the War in Afghanistan,” begins Monday and runs through Oct. 30.
“The decision to create a month-long program focusing on the Afghanistan War was not undertaken lightly,” Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler said. “This is a story whose ending is not truly over, nor understood.”
The Military Heritage Museum, at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, provides an interactive journey detailing pre-revolutionary U.S. military history through 20th Century exhibits, and into modern conflicts.
“In many ways, it is so much easier to reflect on history that took place during the last century than the last few months,” Butler said.
“Often the history of past military operations has been debated by many and the interpretations of ‘what happened and why’ are firmly established in American history books, documentaries and other humanities,” he added.
The Afghanistan series marks a significant change in the museum’s approach to storytelling.
“We now have a unique educational opportunity to focus on a contemporary war that has so quickly come to dramatic conclusion,” he said. “Telling the story of what happened and why, as it unfolds, and by utilizing first-hand witness testimony, truly showcases the unique perspective the museum offers to the public.”
The signature event of the series features a lecture by military historian and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Chumak, who is also a lead educator at the museum.
The museum also has several volunteers who served in Afghanistan.
Following the lecture, the documentary “Operation Enduring Freedom” will be shown in the Gulf Theater, located within the museum.
Participation in the lecture and documentary is free and open to the public, running noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.
In the lecture, called “A Reflection on the War in Afghanistan,” Chumak gives his perspective on the war, its beginnings and its conclusions.
Chumak served three combat tours in Afghanistan between 2004 and 2013 and has also been working with the museum’s curator in providing artifacts and ensuring accuracy in the interpretation.
Butler said having those first-hand accounts available gives the museum a unique approach.
“We find too many rely on one or two sources for their information,” Butler said. “Our interpretive philosophy seeks to expand and provide a more balanced approach when it comes to storytelling.
“Engaging with those who can provide first-hand witness testimonials tend to bring out more depth and context to the story.”
The museum currently has a combined exhibit that focuses on the Gulf wars including Desert Storm followed by the post 9/11 operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
With “The Forever War” series, a special exhibit focusing just on the Afghanistan War will also be on display in the main atrium.
Butler said being able to present the more recent history of wars and conflicts gives the museum an opportunity to be an unbiased resource for the public.
“To be part of the interpretation of history as it unfolds – that elevates us to a place we want to be,” he said. “Through exploring, interpreting and providing context on current events like the Afghanistan War in a non-partisan setting, we provide a sense of comfort and more thoughtful understanding — an experience that seems needed now, more than ever.”
For more information about the museum, its hours and more, go to MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
