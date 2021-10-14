Air Combat Viper speeds into Punta Gorda Airport

The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team flew two planes into Punta Gorda Airport Thursday in preparation for the upcoming Florida International Air Show. The plan on the left will be performing with the plane on the right being available for backup.
The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration fighter jet lands at Punta Gorda Airport for this weekend's Florida International Air Show. The giant C-17 (background) also arrived early for the show.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration fighter jet.
PUNTA GORDA — "Very low and very fast" is how the pilot of the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper plans to fly this weekend at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda.
"It’s very loud and intense, and everything that people go to air shows to see," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, who will be piloting solo in the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team.
With the fighter jet, Schmitz performs precision aerial maneuvers demonstrating the capabilities of the USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Schmitz, along with U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee Fiedler, flew into Punta Gorda Airport afternoon in preparation of this weekend's air show.
Fiedler flew in the spare plane, just in case the lead plane has maintenance issues. She will serve as ground safety pilot to Schmitz, who is the only pilot certified to fly the F-16 Viper Demo.
"I’ll be his back," she said.
Schmitz likened his air show performance to that of "your most intense 15-minute Crossfit workout ever."
"It’s definitely brutal, you're covered in sweat and it’s taxing," he said. "I’m not thinking about any avionics like in our day-to-day training.
"I’m not thinking about anything other than not passing out and what’s my next move."
The fighter jet will get up to around 700 mph, which Schmitz explained is just below the speed of sound at around 760 mph.
"Unfortunately, we’re not allowed to go faster than the speed of sound because that would definitely do a lot of damage," he said.
Head mechanic U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Mike Hutchison said they do around 20 air shows all over the country throughout the year.
"(The F-16 Viper) is a multi-roll combat capability fighter at high G-force maneuvers," he said. "It’s very quick and very agile.
"You will see some of that during the show this weekend (and) we keep everything within eyesight, so you don’t lose it off in the distance."
The C-17, another main feature of this year's air show, also arrived Thursday afternoon, measuring around 174 feet long with a 170-foot wingspan.
The C-17 is the newest airlift aircraft to enter the U.S. Air Force’s inventory and is capable of strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area.
The Florida International Air Show kicks off Saturday and runs through Sunday.
Gates open at 9 a.m., and the show begins at noon.
