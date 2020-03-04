PUNTA GORDA — More planning is needed before the Punta Gorda City Council will give the final go-ahead for the Florida International Air Show’s proposed move to Charlotte Harbor.
At Wednesday’s meeting, council members approved the FIAS event permit application for “Wings Over Charlotte Harbor,” but public safety concerns and other stipulations − such as road closures and city policing − still need to be addressed.
“This is a tentative approval on the (event) permit subject to the public safety concerns,” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
The approval allows FIAS to continue working on their plans for the show, as well as their pursuit of sponsors for the event which they hope to offer free to the general public.
The show would put many spectators within the Charlotte Harbor area − Fishermen’s Village, Gilchrist Park and surrounding parks such as Alice, Shreve, Pittman and Brown. There were also requests to close W. Retta Esplanade from Harvey Street to the tidal creek bridge that links West Retta to Fishville.
Those requests are now pending.
Why the move?
The Punta Gorda Airport − longtime home of the air show − will be undergoing construction over the next two years, limiting the space available for the 39th annual event.
“We are looking to move the airshow to over Charlotte Harbor,” said FIAS Chairman Dana Carr. “For the next two years, PGD is undergoing extensive runway reconstruction, lengthening and all these other great things happening out there. Unfortunately, we just can’t host the air show at the airport for the next two years.”
What’s the problem?
The biggest concern expressed by the City Council members was the fact that FIAS representatives had yet to correspond directly with the city’s police, fire and public works departments.
“This is the city’s jurisdiction, not Charlotte County’s,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “It’s very concerning to me that our police and fire have not been involved from the get-go.”
FIAS has been working directly with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Carr said he had been informed that CCSO was corresponding with PGPD.
That hasn’t been the case, according to Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis.
“We have not been involved in any of these pre-planning meetings,” Davis said. “I don’t know what resources we are going to need.”
Current air show plans include multiple road closures, traffic and crowd control, as well as marine policing, among others.
The projected number of attendees for the 2020 event is up to 5,000 people each day, according to Carr.
“This is two days of ‘all hands on deck’ for our department and probably the fire department, too,” Davis said. “We need a commitment of resources.”
FIAS also has plans to work with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
What happens next?
For the final approval, FIAS will meet with the city before the March 18 City Council meeting to work out the remaining details.
“We need a very clear plan,” said City Council Member John Miller. “I recall the airshow had thousands of cars coming in. This community can’t handle that. So the parking areas, the streets that are cut off ... all that has to be very well-defined, well ahead of time.”
