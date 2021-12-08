PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show announced the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to Punta Gorda in 2023.
For 2022, however, FIAS representatives said they've had to cancel the show because of runway renovations and other construction at Punta Gorda Airport.
FIAS had to cancel the show in 2020, as well, due to construction at the airport and COVID-19 concerns.
Despite the disappointment of having to ground the show again, FIAS spokesperson Stephen Lineberry said everyone on the board has high hopes for 2023.
"We’re really excited about the Thunderbirds returning," Lineberry said. "They bring a total of 70 pilots and crew and — as one of the major jet teams — the amount of people that are brought in have a tremendous influence."
The air show is organized by a board of volunteers.
The last time the Thunderbirds performed in Punta Gorda was 2019, when an estimated 75,000 people were in attendance.
"What they're return means financially to the Charlotte County Community is huge," Lineberry said. "For the Thunderbirds, we draw from all over the nation and Florida."
Lineberry said they learned Punta Gorda would be the Thunderbirds 2023 destination Wednesday during the International Convention of Air Shows in Las Vegas, where jet teams are assigned to the various air shows across the country.
Jet teams are announced two years in advance.
"We applied for the Thunderbirds for 2023 knowing their jet team would not be available in 2022. ...I believe that the Thunderbirds do 26 shows a year and they get hundreds of requests a year," he said.
Lineberry said he believes previous Florida International Air Shows helped influence the Thunderbirds 2023 return.
"Each air show is graded in a wide variety of categories to determine if a jet team will be back," he said. "FIAS has received high marks over the years for their hosting, attendance and successful details that run an air show. So, we're happy to say we are once again to be put on the Thunderbird's schedule."
Lineberry said other performers are still being determined for the 2023 air show to be held Nov. 4-5, 2023.
More information about the Florida International Air Show can be found at FloridaAirShow.com or by searching their organization on Facebook.
