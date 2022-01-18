PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show announced a new president for its organization, among other board changes.
Denise Dull will take over as president of the FIAS Executive Leadership Team, making her the first woman to do so in the nonprofit's 42-year history.
Taking on the new leadership role is a dream come true for Dull.
"I love everything about airports, airlines and air shows," she said. "It's an event that everybody should experience in their lifetime."
She had a comparison to describe it.
"It’s like NASCAR, baseball, football, hot dogs, ice cream, Lynyrd Skynyrd and fireworks all wrapped up into one big event."
Stan Smith, immediate past president, will become the newly appointed chairman, a position previously held by Dana Carr, who will continue to serve on the board of directors.
"I have some pretty big shoes to fill," Dull said. "Those who have organized it and ran it over the years are so well-respected in the community. Having worked beside them, I'm still in awe for the stuff they’ve done over the years."
The Florida International Air Show is a nonprofit organization, donating all proceeds to local charities.
All FIAS board members and staff are volunteers.
"I highly recommended Denise," Carr said.
Carr has served as both president and chairman over five years.
"Five years is enough time to move some other fresh blood into the position," he said. "I'm not so much stepping down but rather rotating the role. My personal management style is to move people throughout multiple roles for a fresh perspective."
Dull has been with FIAS for both the 2019 and 2021 air shows.
In 2019, she helped as a volunteer and then joined the board of directors for the 2021 air show, where she served as co-director of vending and concessions.
"She has done a wonderful job," Carr said, "and does great things for the show and the community at large."
In the past, Dull has served as Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce president, Charlotte County Hospitality Association president, and is currently employed by the Gulf Coast Partnership as the landlord engagement director.
With Gulf Coast Partnership, she helps educate and advocate for the area's need of affordable and sustainable housing for at-risk populations and military families.
"I have the privilege to work with a nonprofit here that does amazing work for homeless veterans, and (the air show position) seems like a good fit with that," Dull said. "When Dana (Carr) had said he was stepping down and asked me to take his place, I was like, 'Wow,' that he would consider me. I'm honored to do it."
Stan Smith said he's looking forward to serving as chairman.
"I'm happy to step up," Smith said. "Air shows are something I’ve been involved in for a long time and would like to see FIAS continue to flourish at Punta Gorda Airport; it's a great event and gives back to the community."
Smith added that Dull is going to make a great president for their organization.
"She has a lot of knowledge and experience working with Charlotte County agencies where my forte is more aviation — piloting, working on aircraft, etc...I think we’re going to put together a really great air show."
The Florida International Air Show has been canceled for 2022 due to construction at Punta Gorda Airport, but will return in 2023 with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
To follow the Florida International Air Show or for more information, go to FloridaAirShow.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.