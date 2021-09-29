Air Show to land in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Not every pilot wants to be an aerobatic performer at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda, pilot Tom Smith said.
"I don’t like diving for the ground and missing on purpose," he said laughing. "I don’t practice that. I take off and get as far away from the ground as I can."
Smith and his almost 80-year-old Vultee BT-15 — a training plane flown by most American pilots during World War II — will be one of multiple static displays at this year's air show.
The air show returns Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
For Smith, the air show is about honoring the past.
"We’re displaying history," he said. "We’re going to have Vietnam-era planes, World War II planes and in between the wars.
"These are treasures and we are just guardians at the moment hopefully to pass it on to someone else who will appreciate it."
Smith's plane was featured Wednesday night during a media event hosted by the Florida International Air Show organization.
The event was held at the Air Trek Jet Charter Company hangar on the airport's property.
Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller said they were excited to have the air show return.
"I like it because people get to see more than just commercial airliners," Miller said. "They get to see the general aviation pilots, the military jets and a wide variety of aircraft, and it educates people about the aviation community beyond just commercial air service."
This year's air show will feature multiple aerobatic performers, such as the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, performing precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the capabilities of one of the U.S. Air Force's fighter jets, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Longtime performer Patty Wagstaff — who has earned recognition over the years for her accomplishments as a woman and as a pilot — will take to the air with her thrilling, low-level aerobatic routines.
A C-17, the newest airlift aircraft to enter the U.S. Air Force's inventory, will also be performing.
The C-17 is capable of strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area.
For more details about the performers, go to FloridaAirShow.com.
Airshow President Stan Smith said it's great to see the people of Charlotte County come together to give back to the community.
"What we obtain over and above what it takes to run the air show is donated back to the community," Smith said. "We think this is going to be a phenomenal event this year and going into the future."
Smith went on to say that other air shows around the country this year have been seeing big numbers of attendees.
"People have been stuck at home for so long" that they want to get out, he said.
The Florida International Air Show kicks off Saturday, Oct. 16 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 17.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show begins at 12 p.m.
For tickets or more information, go to EventSprout.com/event/florida-international-air-show.
