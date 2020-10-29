PUNTA GORDA — Organizers of the Florida International Air Show have set their sights on Fall 2021 for a possible return of the longtime annual Punta Gorda event.
Runway construction at their usual home of Punta Gorda Airport − coupled with the coronavirus pandemic − grounded the air show for 2020, despite proposals to move it to Charlotte Harbor.
"Plans are always in the works," said FIAS spokesperson Stephen Lineberry. "For 2021, we are in the early steps of planning, all of which are tentative due to completion of the runways at the airport.
"If the runways are completed by October 2021 and everything is a go, we hopefully will still be able to put on an airshow (even at the last minute)."
Lineberry said they have yet to book any performers for the event; however, they have submitted applications for military teams to perform.
"We will find out in December 2020 what military jet teams we will have − and it might not necessarily be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or something at that level," Lineberry said, "but we will still be able to put together a family-friendly, fun afternoon airshow."
In 2019, the Thunderbirds returned to the airshow for the first time since 2014. The event drew around 75,000 people to Punta Gorda Airport.
"It is easy (for us these days) to put together a nice, afternoon air show," Lineberry said. "We don’t want to lose the enthusiasm we had coming off the year with the Thunderbirds, but we can’t help delays that came with COVID-19 and the runways."
Runway construction could still be an issue by then, according to PGD Communications Manager Kaley Miller.
"In October 2021, Runway 4-22 will likely be closed for rehabilitation," Miller said. "All commercial air traffic will be on 15-33 during that period when it's closed."
Miller said that the airport's new General Aviation Center is also likely to still be under construction at that time.
"Having an airshow here at PGD in October 2021 is not likely," Miller said.
Regardless of this year's setbacks, Lineberry said they have maintained a good working relationship with the airport.
"We receive a lot of support from PGD," Lineberry said. "They are a key factor for the event. We couldn’t do it without them. They keep us informed on their progress with the runways and when they could be completed."
In the meantime, FIAS is presenting a “Wings Over Charlotte County” flyover Nov. 21, 2020, as part of the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event at Charlotte Sports Park at 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
More information about that event can be found at welcomehomevietnamvets2020.org.
