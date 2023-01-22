PUNTA GORDA — It’s not every day a company donates a jet plane to a school.
Air Trek, a private jet charter and air ambulance company at Punta Gorda Airport, offered a jet, minus its engines, to Charlotte Technical College.
The school will use the plane, a Cessna Citation CE550, as a learning tool in the Airframe and Powerplant program, CTC director Deelynn Bennett said.
But first, the gift had to go through proper channels.
At Tuesday’s Charlotte County Public Schools Board meeting, all members voted to accept the plane.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio, after recommending that the board approve accepting the gift, said the estimated value of the donation is $50,000.
In addition to the recent donation of the Cessna Citation jet, the company has donated parts including a hydraulic pump and a generator, said Amanda Swartz, aviation maintenance specialist for CTC’s aviation programs.
The company has also donated parts in the past, Bennett said.
The 1984 aircraft “was never in service with our fleet other than the fact they flew it here to get it to our hangar,” said Ashlee Carr, director of marketing for the Air Trek. “It never did any passenger flights.”
It arrived at Air Trek before Hurricane Ian struck. The Cessna Citation plus one other jet and two twin prop planes were damaged beyond repair.
Air Trek removed the Cessna’s engines, and Air Trek workers moved it across the airport grounds to the CTC aviation campus.
“We have the airframe,” Swartz said.
There were other Air Trek planes damaged by the hurricane, but five other jets survived and were able to be repaired, company owner Dana Carr said in an October interview with The Daily Sun.
