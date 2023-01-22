Cessna Citation CE550 at CTC.jpg

The Cessna Citation CE550 donated by Air Trek was recently moved from its hangar to the campus of Charlotte Technical College’s Airframe and Powerplant program, also located at Punta Gorda Airport.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

PUNTA GORDA — It’s not every day a company donates a jet plane to a school.

Air Trek, a private jet charter and air ambulance company at Punta Gorda Airport, offered a jet, minus its engines, to Charlotte Technical College.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments