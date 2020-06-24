PUNTA GORDA — Airport Authority members said a write-in candidate for the District 1 seat doesn't appear to meet the residency requirement, but they must leave it to others to challenge whether he qualifies for the November election.
Martin Dorio, of Englewood, filed to run for Airport Authority District 1 — which encompasses eastern Charlotte County — but his address listed with the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections is in Sarasota County. Florida law requires airport authority commissioners must live in their district.
At an emergency meeting Wednesday, the Airport Authority approved a motion authorizing Airport Authority Attorney Darol Carr to notify "Florida elections oversight organizations," such as the Florida Elections Commission, of the board's concerns regarding Dorio’s candidacy and qualifications.
"What we are doing is putting (this issue) in the lap of the organizations responsible for elections to say evaluate, assess and determine," said Airport Authority Chairperson Pamella Seay.
The issue came to light in a Sun report about Dorio's residence.
"I have spoken with the Supervisor of Elections on this, I have spoken with our attorney," Seay said at the meeting. "I have spoken with the FEC. I have spoken with the general counsel for the Florida Department of State Elections Division and all of them are saying, 'Yeah, he’s not qualified but the only ones that can challenge that are those who have an interest ... (are) an interested party'."
Who's considered 'interested'?
Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis told the Sun last week his office is not allowed, under Florida law, to investigate the accuracy of information provided by candidates: "It is generally left to the candidates themselves or to the Airport Authority itself to challenge the violations."
Carr said county voters would also be considered as interested parties.
The inability to investigate a candidate's qualifications − like that of the Supervisor of Elections − led Carr to say he believes there is a "gigantic black hole" in the state's electoral laws in dealing with enforcement.
Going forward, Carr said, "We could implore our state legislatures to correct this issue. We could ask the state elections office, we could ask the state attorney general to fix this huge black hole of who has to do what.
"It seems incongruent that we as an elected body be charged with enforcing the laws of the state of Florida that somebody (like Dorio who) is, in my opinion, flagrantly violating."
Who might be affected?
Although he's a write-in candidate whose name won't appear on any ballot, Dorio's status in the race would significantly affect the number of voters choosing the District 1 winner.
Only two candidates qualified to appear on the ballot for the District 1 race: Vanessa Oliver and Bob Starr, both Republicans.
Florida election law opens a primary to all voters when the only candidates are from the same political party. But a loophole allows a write-in candidate to "close" the primary, which, in this case, would shut out any voter who isn't a registered Republican.
This would leave almost 80,000 Charlotte voters barred from voting for the District 1 representative in the Aug. 18 primary election.
Whoever wins the primary would technically face the write-in candidate in the November election, although the write-in's name won't appear on the ballot.
"(When he filed to run) he effectively closed the election to qualified voters in Charlotte County," Seay said.
Carr said he and Stamoulis have made multiple attempts to contact Dorio but got no response.
Dorio also has not responded to the Sun after multiple attempts.
