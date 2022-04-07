PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Airport Authority Commissioner James Herston went on the defensive Thursday, making his first public comments regarding his recent arrest for alleged election crimes.
"I really have nothing to say under the circumstances, but I thought I saw that the State Attorney's Office had said I had never lived in District 5," Herston said at Thursday's Airport Authority meeting. "I have lived my entire Port Charlotte life — beginning in 1985 — in District 5 until the Board of County Commissioners moved the district line and created this situation about 10 years ago."
Herston was arrested March 24 on accusations by the State Attorney's Office that he had falsified election documents. He was later released on $10,000 bond.
Herston, who serves as authority vice chair, was last elected as a board member representing District 5 in 2020, but has served the district since 2008.
He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of perjury, a third-degree felony count of criminal use of personal identification information, and a third-degree felony count of unlawful use of a driver’s license.
The state alleges Herston used the address of family friend Andrea Custode's home on Somerset between 2015 and 2021 as his residential address for both his Florida driver’s license and also as his official residence as airport commissioner.
During this time, however, he was living on Creek Drive, according to the state’s probable cause affidavit.
Property records show that he owns the Creek Drive residence, and the Custodes own the Somerset address. The two homes are about 5 miles apart.
The Somerset address is in the county’s District 5, which Herston claims to represent as commissioners. The Creek Drive address is in District 4.
In the 2008 election, Herston used the Creek Drive address. In 2012, he used a business address on Hernando Avenue, the affidavit states.
In 2013, the state changed the law for Charlotte County’s airport commission, saying candidates must live in the district they represent for at least six months prior to running for office.
Upon swearing in following the 2016 address, the state alleges he switched to the Somerset Street address.
In 2015, he had received a driver’s license with the Somerset address, using a Fish and Wildlife Commission fishing license, the state alleges. FWC did not require verification of address.
Herston claimed the Somerset address again for the 2020 election, the state alleges.
In 2021, however, he changed his residential address on his driver’s license to Creek Drive.
Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun on Thursday that the airport had no comment regarding the case against Herston.
Airport Commission Chairman Rob Hancik said the authority will keep moving forward for now.
"He hasn't been convicted of anything," Hancik said. "So, as far as his presence on the authority, it's business as usual."
Herston's criminal arraignment is set for 9 a.m., May 2, at the Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
So, Herston's first public statement is to say he's lived in the same place for years, and the county caused the whole problem when the district lines were changed. On the whole, this is not the brightest defense, nor apparently is Herston.
