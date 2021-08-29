PUNTA GORDA — Jerry Goin’s custom cabinet business has survived two major hurricanes, economic downturn and coronavirus at its home on Punta Gorda Airport property.
But now, after over two decades at 7500 Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda, Goin, 79, is considering declaring bankruptcy as his lease with the airport comes to an end Tuesday.
“It’s been very frustrating from our standpoint,” Goin said. “I would love to have another two-year lease because it’s going to take that long to secure another building.
“They have not offered an extension or another building they could put up on vacant land that we could lease,” he added. “They talk about being supportive of local businesses and how they have all this money, but they have never approached me with an alternative or another building.”
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is holding an emergency meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss the future of Gulf Contours in the airport’s industrial park.
Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver called for the emergency meeting to try to find an alternative for Goin’s business.
“My understanding is that the airport decided at some point that it wanted to use Gulf Contours’ building for a maintenance storage facility, and that it would not be renewing the company’s lease,” Oliver said. “The airport did not offer another building to Gulf Contours.”
Oliver said the decision to force out a long-term tenant should have been voted on at a public meeting.
“The public and Mr. Goin deserve to understand why the airport is planning to take action that will potentially force a small business to shut down and lay off 14 Charlotte County workers,” she said.
Gulf Contours manufactures thermofoil cabinet components, such as cabinet doors, shelves and other cabinet pieces, and has become a major supplier nationwide, especially for motorhome developers.
To design those pieces, Goin has several large, industrial-sized machines that require over 20 feet of height and just as much space in width. He said those machines would be difficult to relocate.
“We’ll have to bring in cranes to lift the machinery. It’s not something you can do overnight,” Goin said. “When we moved in here (in 2000), we had to install everything — vacuum lines, electricity, lights, etc. — it was an old maintenance building that was bare bones inside.
“We spent all that money (and) to go into another building to do the same thing over again ... I have not got that kind of money to move.”
Goin said he has considered selling the business.
“We had hoped to sell the business and have been in contact with buyers,” he said. “But then came COVID-19 and the world came to an end.”
“Sure, I’d like to retire, but this business is my whole life,” Goin said. “I have no other retirement options than this business and if I can’t sell it or move it, or at least have time to put things together (to move) then I’ll have to go into bankruptcy. That’s my alternative.”
The meeting will be held at the Charlotte County Airport Authority, Building 313, 7375 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda, and will be available through live stream on the Punta Gorda Airport’s YouTube page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.