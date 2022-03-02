PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County Airport Authority Commissioner Vanessa Oliver accused her colleagues and airport management of disrupting a developer to negotiate an airspace aviation easement.
Her comments came at a Feb. 24 authority meeting.
During it, Punta Gorda City Councilor Mark Kuharski read a statement from the city's attorney accusing the airport of applying undue pressure on Punta Gorda.
It stated the airport is asking the city to "extort" a developer to give up its rights to sue over noise or other airport complaints — in exchange for a zone change.
The cross-accusations came about after a Feb. 16 statement by Airport Authority Chairman Rob Hancik at a City Council meeting.
At that meeting, Hancik told the City Council that contrary to the city lawyer's opinion, Hancik believes the city could include the aviation easement in its deliberations over a requested zone change.
The developer, Jones Loop Road LLC, needs to change the zoning from commercial to zoning to build 240 apartments under the flight path of one of the airport's two runways. The zone change request is scheduled for a council meeting on March 16.
"The burden is upon an airport to negotiate with a private property owner for the purchase of an 'avigation' easement, not upon a local government to extort the same in return for development approval," Kuharski said, reading the lawyer's statement.
He added that an aviation easement requires the property to accept the rights of the airport to create noise, vibrations, fumes, dust, fuel particles, fear and interference with sleep. Other definitions of an aviation easement note that the property owner gives up the right to sue for these damages.
Oliver said that this is equivalent to a government taking a property by eminent domain, which requires compensation.
"I'm opposed to eminent domain, and this board needs to have discussions about it without staff and the chair taking a position and making it seem as though we have voted on it and made a decision as a board," she said.
"I share the city's concerns that this is an unconstitutional taking to hold a development project hostage and not grant a requested zoning request unless they grant us this avigation easement," she said. "Our chair does not have the authority ... our staff does not have the authority to make policy decisions."
Protecting the airport from future lawsuits comes as the small, local operation faces major expansion pressure with the explosive population growth of Florida, Southwest Florida in particular. PGD, as it is known, has more expansion options currently than some larger airports, airport experts have said. Almost all its flights currently are with Allegiant Airlines.
Oliver noted that the board on their agenda was asked to handle something as small as spending $16,000 for shades in the control tower, but they had not been informed of something as substantial as negotiations on an aviation easement.
Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish objected to the suggestion that the airport is demanding that the city or the developer include the aviation easement in deliberations.
"It's a mischaracterization to say we're holding them hostage," he said. "We simply sent a request to their attorney.... We absolutely never demanded, we requested the city incorporate this into their approval."
Federal regulations require airports and local governments to protect the rights of airspace around an airport, Parish said.
"It has been this board's direction for many years, and the state's direction that entities such as the airport, the city and the county do whatever is necessary to protect airport uses," he said.
Airport attorney Darol Carr said the city has notified the airport it will not include the aviation easement in its hearing on the zone change request.
