PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting Thursday was a "kick in the head" for manufacturing company owner Jerry Goin.
His cabinet design company, Gulf Contours, was denied a new one-year contract after 23 years as a tenant at 7500 Golf Course Blvd. on Punta Gorda Airport property
"You have now put us out of business … We have no place to go," he told commissioners. "I have to go back and tell my people that we’re going to sell off the machinery and go out on the street."
The 14-employee company manufactures thermofoil cabinet components, such as cabinet doors and shelves, and is a supplier nationwide, especially for motor home developers.
"I certainly thank you for all your help for the 23 years and if this isn’t a kick in the head, I don't know what is," Goin said.
Goin's current abatement agreement with the airport ends Aug. 30. His actual lease ended a year ago.
At that time, the Airport Authority commissioners approved a one-year abatement agreement to allow Goin time to find a new location, fix some small fire damage inside the building and pay off 2021 property taxes.
At Thursday's meeting, Commissioner Vanessa Oliver made two separate motions directing Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish to develop a new agreement to allow Goin more time.
Only silence followed from the other board members as both motions failed to receive support.
"This is government at its absolute worst," she said during commissioner comments. "This was just supposed to be a formality and, so what you did today, you evicted this company."
In an April workshop, Parish said there was a possibility of a long-term lease for Goin’s company in a new industrial facility planned for the airport’s industrial park.
That building is still in the early phases of design, Parish said Thursday.
Oliver believed the airport was just leading Goin along.
"We have strung Gulf Contours out for months telling them that this building, this spec building, 'We’re going to put you in there and you’re going to be able to stay on the airport,'" Oliver said. "This is a bait-and-switch what you all did today and it’s disgusting."
Goin was confused by Thursday's lack of action.
"I’m at a loss to know where we are at at this particular point," he said. "I go back into March, April conversations held at that time. The Airport Authority was looking to build a building to serve our needs."
Before the April workshop, Goin had been searching for new potential locations in DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties, but said he couldn't find any place with options for the level of power he needs to operate other than that on the airport property.
He told commissioners Thursday he wants to lease with the airport.
"We’ve asked for contact with people that would talk about it. We want to lease. We have nothing to go on but that a lease was involved," he said. "We’ve gone ahead and said, 'Yes, we’ll sign a lease.' Our back is against the wall and it’s really against the wall right now, we’re being forced out."
With the current agreement, Goin had promised to fix the fire damage, make a plan to pay off his 2021 property taxes, and also put together a plan to move — the agreement was made before any option of the new spec building.
"Not only is he $9,000 behind in taxes, but, in addition to that, he hasn’t repaired the fire damage after 16 months with multiple promises to complete that, and still … no effort whatsoever to move," Authority Attorney Darol Carr said.
Goin did address those issues.
"You keep repeating the fact that we have not repaired the fire damage. Well we have put a baffle screen in, we have put the new fire suppression in (and) I have told you repeatedly we will repair the drywall in there, but we will not repair the insulation between," he said.
He said the firm had a contract signed for repairs and a check issued but the airport would not approve the work.
"We are not behind on our 2021 taxes," he added. "We have set up a payment agreement with the county."
Hancik told The Daily Sun after the meeting the board has been trying for years to help Goin resolve the issues at the building.
"Every time, we get resistance," Hancik said. "If you don't take care of your lease obligations, it's not fair to the other tenants (to allow you to stay)."
Oliver questioned how the airport plans to attract new tenants after treating Gulf Contours so unfairly.
"How do we attract economic development when we evict a current tenant who is current on rent?" she told The Daily Sun.
