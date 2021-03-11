PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport travel is down for February compared to last year, but airport representatives are feeling positive going forward as coronavirus vaccinations continue to roll out.
“Our total passenger numbers are down 36% from this month last year,” said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller. “However, there were also 166 fewer flights in February 2021 than there were in February 2020, so that accounts for about half of that dip.”
“We’re optimistic that as the vaccinations continue to roll out nationwide, more people will be planning spring and summer vacations,” Miller said.
The latest passenger counts were up in February with 128,983 passengers compared to 98,826 in January 2021.
In February 2020, passenger totals were just over 200,000.
That’s two months now compared to last year that passenger counts were down by 36%.
This time last year, March’s passenger totals were at 151,783 and April was a low of only 12,030 when shutdowns occurred due to coronavirus.
Miller said they are hopeful going into the spring months.
“We are looking forward to spring season travel,” Miller said.
This year’s passenger totals are at 227,809 so far. Last year’s final count was 1.19 million for the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.