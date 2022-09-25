PUNTA GORDA — August proved to be a slower month for passenger travel at Punta Gorda Airport.
Airport representatives reported only 123,937 passengers flew through Punta Gorda, around 50,000 less than in July.
August and September are typically slower months at the airport, according to airport communications director Kaley Miller.
"August and September are always the months with the fewest passengers because Allegiant schedules fewer flights during those months," Miller said, adding multiple factors play into the slower months such as hurricane season, students going back to school, heat, less demand, and seasonal residents living up north.
"Just like there are less people at Fishermen’s Village (a tourist attraction in Punta Gorda) in the summer, there are less people flying through the airport (PGD)," she said. "It’s just the seasonal nature of our destination."
August still had more people flying through PGD than in previous years.
In 2021, the airport didn't even break 100,000, documenting only 98,296 passengers.
For September 2021, only 73,000 passengers were reported.
Miller did say that they expect the passenger count to pick up next month.
"There will be a jump in October and then continued increases in November and December with the holidays," she said.
Last month, airport representatives said they have seen higher numbers overall this year than in previous years.
“At the end of 2022, we’re expecting annual passenger count to exceed 1.8 million – it will be our highest traffic year yet,” Miller said in August.
Last year, around 1.5 million passengers traveled through Punta Gorda Airport. Its highest count occurred in 2019 with almost 1.65 million.
So far this year, passenger traffic is already totaling around $1.38 million.
