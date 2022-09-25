Passengers

Passengers walk onto an Allegiant flight out of Punta Gorda Airport.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

PUNTA GORDA — August proved to be a slower month for passenger travel at Punta Gorda Airport. 

Airport representatives reported only 123,937 passengers flew through Punta Gorda, around 50,000 less than in July.


