PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Council and Charlotte County Airport Authority cleared the air between the two boards during a recent joint meeting.
“I think social media has done some really nasty things to both of our boards,” Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said Wednesday. “I think it’s important that we open up our lines of communication to make sure we are working together as well as we can for the greater good of the community.”
No official decisions were made. However, the two groups agreed to host similar workshops on an annual basis. The June 29 meeting was held at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
“The bumps in the road that we’ve had (in the past), I think is history at this point and we need to move on from this point and time together,” Airport Authority Commission Chair Robert Hancik said. “That’s why we’re having this meeting.”
Over the last few years, the two agencies have dealt with complications arising from development.
The most recent issue involved avigation easements dealing with new housing within the airport’s region of flight. Avigation easements are implemented to address airplane noise.
“I think the biggest thing for us is following the state guidelines for zoning around airports,” Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said. “Keeping the airport informed on rezoning so we can work with you (the city) and the developers if there is a development (with) potential of being detrimental to the airport.”
The easement issue dates back to a Feb. 16 council meeting where Hancik spoke during public comments, suggesting that the city had legal authority to require developers to grant the easements to the airport if they were located within the airport’s flight path.
City Attorney David Levin provided a statement at that time, stating that it would be unconstitutional for the city to do so.
“I was faced with a question as it relates to the exercise of the city’s quasi-judicial authority with respect to rezoning and whether we can impose these actions on a developer in the form of avigation easements,” Levin said Wednesday. “My answer then, and remains now, not under Florida law...But it wasn’t because the city didn’t want to try to assist the airport authority, my role as city attorney was to advise if they take such an action would it result in a significant liability to the city.”
The second issue between the boards dealt with airport privatization, with the city being approached by the airport’s former consultant about potential involvement in the privatization proposal.
This was after a majority of the authority voted against it in December 2020.
The city never moved forward with it and the conversation ended.
“Concerning privatization, that’s a dead issue as far as I am concerned,” Hancik said. “I think there is a lot of miscommunication as related to privatization between the city and the authority and our consultant at the time.”
City Manager Greg Murray said misunderstandings can arise when the city asks for information, “or wants to know more, it’s so that the city has good information so they can support what the airport is trying to do.
“It’s not so the council can be adversarial to the airport position,” he added. “I think that’s the conversation that needs to change. A lot of times, if we don’t have the information, meetings like today certainly help continue to bridge those gaps.”
City Council Member Mark Kuharski is the airport liaison for the council.
“I will say that the slights (between our boards) started on my very first meeting that I attended and they continued after,” said Kuharski, who has served as liaison since taking office in November. “I think that it is important that the city and airport work together professionally, constructively and respectfully.”
Vice Mayor Debby Carey, who has also served as airport liaison in the past, added that she two had felt slighted by authority members.
“There has always been this little wedge of suspicion and I don’t even know where it came from because we should all be on the same page,” Carey said. “I’m hoping that meeting like this will help us to see that.
“Going forward, I just don’t see any reason for any animosity between of the members of either body.”
Airport Commissioner Kathleen Coppola said she was never aware of the animosity.
“I never felt that and I’m sorry if you felt slighted in anyway,” she said. “I was not aware that there was a problem at all. I’m glad we are here to clear the air.”
