PUNTA GORDA — Jerry Goin can rest a little easier as Punta Gorda Airport officials explore options to keep his manufacturing company on the property.
Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish revealed the possibility of a long-term lease for Goin’s company, Gulf Contours, at a recent Charlotte County Airport Authority workshop, along with other potential changes to the airport’s non-aviation, commercial area.
“I wish somebody would have come to us and run across it as a possibility,” Goin said. “It certainly would have saved some sleepless nights, but we very much like to be involved in something like that.”
Goin’s custom cabinet business has operated at 7500 Golf Course Blvd. in the airport’s industrial park for more than 20 years.
Over the last several years, airport officials have gone back and forth regarding his lease and whether or not to end or extend it, citing the area is intended for filling fuel tankers.
“Gulf Contours’ current location is very close to the existing fuel farm,” airport Communications Director Kaley Miller stated in an email to The Daily Sun. “With fuel trucks going in and out, along with Gulf Contours vehicles going in and out, it just makes the most sense from a safety perspective that the fuel operations be separated from Gulf Contours’ operations.”
In September 2021, the Airport Authority agreed to extend Goin’s lease another year to allow him time to find a new location. That decision was made only weeks after a majority voted against the extension.
Since then, Goin has been searching for new potential locations in DeSoto, Sarasota and Lee counties. He said Charlotte County didn’t have options for the level of power he needs to operate other than that on the airport property.
The March 22 workshop was the first time Parish presented a new option to the board.
“Mr. Parish is aware that Mr. Goin has been looking to relocate to a new facility and he is offering a potential solution to help a long-term tenant,” Miller told The Daily Sun. “If the owners of Gulf Contours are willing to sign a long-term lease, then airport staff can bring back plans to build a facility that will meet their needs.”
At the workshop, Parish gave an example of a new 75-by-150-foot speculative building that could be separated into three units or one large unit.
He said that would cost around $10.45 per square foot with rent around $10,000 a month.
Goin liked the idea and wanted to move forward, saying “We would like to continue this conversation so we know what we will be looking at down the road.”
For now, Goin’s company will remain at its long-time location while future details are worked out.
Authority Commissioners cannot make official decisions at workshops so those details and other proposals will have to come back before them at a future meeting.
