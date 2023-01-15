PGD runway 22 ribbon cutting

Punta Gorda Airport CEO James W. Parish (center) cut the ribbon on the rebuilt primary runway Saturday, along with airport staff, Charlotte County Airport Authority members and representatives from Wright Construction.  

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda Airport's primary runway reopened on Saturday after a year-long reconstruction and rehabilitation project.

Runway 4-22 is the preferred runway for commercial airlines, as it is PGD's longest runway at 7,193 feet, according to a Charlotte County Airport Authority news release.  


