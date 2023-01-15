Punta Gorda Airport CEO James W. Parish (center) cut the ribbon on the rebuilt primary runway Saturday, along with airport staff, Charlotte County Airport Authority members and representatives from Wright Construction.
PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda Airport's primary runway reopened on Saturday after a year-long reconstruction and rehabilitation project.
Runway 4-22 is the preferred runway for commercial airlines, as it is PGD's longest runway at 7,193 feet, according to a Charlotte County Airport Authority news release.
"We want to thank the airport staff, contractors and agencies that all collaborated to make this happen during a challenging year," said Authority Chairman Robert D. Hancik, in the release. "This rehabilitation project is integral to efficient air transportation and anticipated economic development needs for the decades ahead."
The release noted that residents may notice commercial flight patterns returning to levels seen in 2021, when Runway 4-22 was used for 90% of takeoffs and landings.
The Airport Authority worked with an engineering consulting firm to develop a set of flight corridor maps showing FAA-approved routes pilots take most often. These maps were developed based on data from the two busiest months of 2021, December and March. They can be viewed by clicking the "Flight Corridor Maps" button at the top of www.FlyPGD.com.
Built in the 1940s, Runway 4-22 has endured decades of takeoffs and landings, according to officials. The center portion of the runway was removed and reconstructed, and the remaining portion of the runway was milled and resurfaced. Both portions of the runway were paved with asphalt, new blast pads were built, and new energy-efficient lighting was installed.
In addition to being the preferred runway for commercial service, it is also "best oriented for prevailing winds and instrument approach procedures," states the news release.
Now that Runway 4-22 is complete, Runway 15-33 will continue to be used by commercial airlines but less often than last year. In 2020, that runway was extended to 6,281 feet to handle commercial service.
The $15 million project was designed by Kimley-Horn and completed by Wright Construction Group, the release stated.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program funded the runway project.
The AIP fund draws support from passenger tickets, aviation user fees and aircraft fuel taxes. Airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year based on passenger volume, the news release stated.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority, governed by five elected commissioners, owns and operates the airport.
