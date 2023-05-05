Britain Coronation 5 Things to Know--King

Britain’s King Charles III smiles during a boat trip, on March 31 in Hamburg, Germany. King Charles III arrived May 3 for a three-day official visit to Germany.

 ap file photo/Matthias Schrader

The coronation of King Charles III is Saturday, and local pubs are getting in on the excitement by welcoming everyone to come and enjoy a pint and watch the coverage on their big screens.

Whether you’re hosting a coronation watch party this weekend or just keeping tabs on the highlights, live TV coverage runs from 5 a.m. until noon.


   
