The coronation of King Charles III is Saturday, and local pubs are getting in on the excitement by welcoming everyone to come and enjoy a pint and watch the coverage on their big screens.
Whether you’re hosting a coronation watch party this weekend or just keeping tabs on the highlights, live TV coverage runs from 5 a.m. until noon.
Heir to the throne for 70 years, Charles III will be officially crowned in the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Nick Berry, manager of the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, said he will be showing the ceremony on the televisions.
“We’ll be having food and drink specials and hope people will want to stop by and celebrate with us,” Berry said. “My mom and dad (pub owners John and Pauline) are going to England on Friday to see it in person.”
The Ice House Pub will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The British Open Pub in Venice, 367 Jacaranda Blvd., will be open from 11 a.m. until midnight on Saturday.
Richard Neal, manager at Shakespeare’s Craft Beer and Gastro Pub, 3550 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, said the bar will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“We’re not planning anything special — but of course we will have it on our TV’s,” Neal said.
North Port resident Barbara Bannard hosted an outdoor tea party on the Queen Elizabeth’s jubilation last April.
More than 40 women from the North Port British Ladies Club attended.
But she said the club will not be getting together to watch the coronation on Saturday.
“Quite honestly, none of us like Camilla (Parker Bowles, Queen Consort) — we don’t like her ethics,” Bannard said. “I might watch bits and pieces, but all the ladies I have spoken with are not interested in watching.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.