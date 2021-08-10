PUNTA GORDA — Two new destinations will be available for travelers out of Punta Gorda Airport this fall.
Allegiant announced it will add nonstop service to Bentonville, Arkansas, and Austin, Texas, this November with one-way fares starting at $49.
"We’re excited that Allegiant keeps expanding its service to new destinations that our locals can enjoy," Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun.
"I’ve heard a lot of enthusiasm about the Austin route, as it’s known for having an awesome live music scene, cool neighborhoods and surrounding lakes for outdoor exploration."
Miller went on to say that Bentonville is a major mountain biking area with trails in the Ozark Mountain hills, as well as in the city.
Bentonville is also hometown to Walmart and its original headquarters.
Starting Nov. 17, 2021, service to Bentonville, via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), will be available twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Service to Austin, through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), will be available on Sundays and Thursdays, beginning Nov. 18, 2021.
"Punta Gorda has been an incredibly popular gateway to Southwest Florida for Allegiant customers," said Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey. " There’s a growing population in that northwest Arkansas area, and we’ve seen a lot of demand for nonstop flights to Florida destinations."
Grey said Punta Gorda has been a frequently requested route from the Arkansas area due to its access to other Southwest Florida cities, including Naples and Fort Myers.
"Similarly," she continued, "although you probably think of Austin primarily as a destination city because of the music and cultural scene, there is high demand among local residents there who are looking for convenient, nonstop flights for vacations in Southwest Florida."
Allegiant is also adding two new routes at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), including:
Cedar Rapids, Iowa via The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares starting at $49.
Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with one-way fares starting at $49.
“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and network planning, in a press release.
“We’re continuing that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons,” he continued.
Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.
Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
Other flights and information can be found at FlyPGD.com
