Allegiant adds new routes to Austin, Arkansas from PG Airport

An Allegiant airplane at the Punta Gorda Airport.

 FILE PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Two new destinations will be available for travelers out of Punta Gorda Airport this fall.

Allegiant announced it will add nonstop service to Bentonville, Arkansas, and Austin, Texas, this November with one-way fares starting at $49.

The new routes are part of a 22-route expansion across the airline’s network.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and network planning, in a press release.

“We’re continuing that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons,” he continued.

The new routes include:

Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning Nov. 17, 2021.

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021.

Allegiant is also adding two new routes at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).


They include:

Cedar Rapids, Iowa via The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares starting at $49.

Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with one-way fares starting at $49.

Wells said that travelers appreciate the convenience Allegiant provides by offering nonstop flights that get them from point-to-point, without the hassle of layovers or connections.

"They also like the convenient access through the smaller airports the company serves in communities that have traditionally lacked commercial air service," he said.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.

Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Other flights and information can be found at FlyPGD.com

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

