Allegiant Air was called out on social media this week for crew members not adhering to the travel company's inflight mask policy.
A video went viral on Twitter Monday showing a man − who was wearing a mask − being removed from an Allegiant flight leaving Punta Gorda Airport for allegedly asking a crew member to put their mask on.
This elderly man was thrown off @allegiant airline this morning from Punta Gorda Florida this morning Because he asked the flight attendant why he had to wear a mask and she didn’t have to wear one pic.twitter.com/xZoui5zCrg— Patrick (@peter61809160) September 7, 2020
Allegiant spokesperson Sonya Padgett told the Sun that the passenger "became disruptive during the pre-flight safety briefing."
"Following the announcement, the passenger persisted in making threatening statements to the flight attendant to the point of harassment," Padgett said. "As the disruptive behavior continued, the decision was made to deplane the passenger. He was re-accommodated to a later flight."
Padgett went on to say that the company has had instances of customers who are hard of hearing or need to read lips requesting that a crew member briefly remove a mask for clarification.
"Any incidents of non-compliance are reviewed and addressed on a case-by-case basis," Padgett said.
The travel company's policy requires passengers to wear masks "during all phases of travel," according to the company's website.
It also requires crew members "to wear a face covering at all times and gloves during inflight service."
Some former passengers claim the company isn't strict enough in enforcing the policy for crew members.
"@Allegiant how am I supposed to feel safe flying when my chatty Kathy flight attendant isn’t even wearing her mask properly and keeps taking it off?!? Safety first or last...?" wrote Jessie Kunkel in a Sept. 4 tweet.
Another Twitter user wrote, "Had to fly home this week and gave @Allegiant a try for their said safety priorities. Was that a joke - even the flight attendants didn’t wear a mask while giving the SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS. They also did not enforce mask wearing on the plane which went against their policy."
Had to fly home this week and gave @Allegiant a try for their said safety priorities. Was that a joke - even the flight attendants didn’t wear a mask while giving the SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS. They also did not enforce mask wearing on the plane which went against their policy. pic.twitter.com/jTXVPom2M7— Toni the Towtruck (@tonicontour) August 31, 2020
"They have a history of flight attendants not wearing masks. Google it. Badservice," commented Twitter user Jack Reed.
"If passengers must wear a mask then the airline attendants must wear masks," wrote Cindy Kennedy. "The fact she didn't wear one then threw the passenger off the jet who asked her about it...she should be fired. And this gentleman should sue this Airline & attendant. I hope he made it home safely."
Allegiant earned a top rating for safety in an AirlineRatings.com survey of over 11,000 serious incident reports from 150 airlines since 2015.
That survey included a coronavirus compliance checklist for which Allegiant was listed to have met all the marks.
The COVID-19 compliance requirements, according to AirlineRatings.com, include:
- COVID-19 website information and instructions
- Social distancing on boarding
- Flight attendant Personal Protection Equipment
- Face masks compulsory
- Meal service modified
- Passenger Sanitizer Kit
- Deep clean of aircraft
"That surprises me after my recent trip where I witnessed the flight attendant wear her mask below her nose for much of the flight," wrote Colleen Napora in response to an Allegiant tweet about the ranking.
An Allegiant representative responded to Napora's Sept. 6 tweet, writing "I'm very sorry to hear that happened, Colleen. We will share your photos with our team to address the issue. Thank you for bringing it to our attention!"
