Allegiant at Punta Gorda Airport

An Allegiant flight is moved by workers at Punta Gorda Airport.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

PUNTA GORDA — Needing to head to, or from, Maine or the Northeast during the holiday season?

Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to and from Bangor, Maine starting Nov. 16 to Punta Gorda.


   
