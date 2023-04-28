Allegiant at Punta Gorda Airport

Passengers deplane from an Allegiant jet at Punta Gorda Airport.

 sun FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Travel Co. is hiring for about 40 part-time and full-time positions at its Punta Gorda location near the airport.

The airline is having a hiring event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant office, next to the Punta Gorda Airport, 8000 Skylane Way, Punta Gorda. Parking is available directly in front of the building.


   

