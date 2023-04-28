PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Travel Co. is hiring for about 40 part-time and full-time positions at its Punta Gorda location near the airport.
The airline is having a hiring event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant office, next to the Punta Gorda Airport, 8000 Skylane Way, Punta Gorda. Parking is available directly in front of the building.
Available positions include: ground operations agents, passenger assistance agents and aircraft cleaners along with other roles, the travel company said in a news release.
According to Allegiant, ideal candidates should have a "passion for travel and enjoy working with the public."
Those hired at Allegiant receive travel benefits. The wages range from $13-16 an hour, with full-time positions eligible for quality medical, dental, vision and life plans, plus paid vacation and holidays.
Allegiant employees and eligible dependents "fly free" on Allegiant and "qualify for heavily discounted fares on many partner airlines worldwide," according to Allegiant.
The company also pays twice-yearly profit-sharing bonuses to all employees. Other benefits include a 401K match with immediate vesting, employee stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, employee assistance program, sick time, medical travel reimbursement, and legal, identity and pet insurance.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared for an interview. The hiring event is open to anyone in the community 18 or older. To apply, participants must have a valid driver's license, and pass a criminal background check.
Allegiant is a major carrier at the airport.
In January, at the Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting, CEO James Parish said in the 2023 State of the Airport presentation passenger numbers exceeded 1.8 million with an operating margin up 24%.
"It looks like it will be a good year," Punta Gorda CEO James Parish recently told the Charlotte County Airport Authority.
At the April meeting, it was reported since January, Allegiant Airlines saw a steady increase in passengers from the same three months last year. In January 2022, Allegiant Airlines flew 71,936 passengers from the Punta Gorda Airport, compared to 83,639 in 2023. There were 74,521 passengers in February 2022 and 87,501 in 2023, and in March 2022, there were 146,457 compared to 171,140 last month.
Allegiant recently received national awards including Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers 2023; Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 and Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 and Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2023.
"It gives us immense pride to receive these distinctions, which are all a direct reflection of Allegiant's efforts to establish the company as an employer of choice. We are committed to creating meaningful career opportunities for all of our team members while building a culture that they are excited to be part of," said Rebecca Henry, Allegiant's senior vice president and chief human resources officer in a statement.
Henry added, since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and low average fares.
The Punta Gorda Airport is also undergoing upgrades to improve travel experiences for customers including increased parking areas, a terminal expansion and a state-of-the new security baggage handling area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.