PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Air gave one of its planes at the Punta Gorda Airport a new look this week in tribute to the airline’s employees.
The new design, displayed on the tail and fuselage of an Airbus A320, is one of only six Allegiant aircraft featuring a special livery, according to a news release.
An airplane’s livery is the set of symbols, colors or designs that signify its operator.
Allegiant is known to have a sunburst livery, but CEO John Redmond, speaking in a ceremony at PGD on Tuesday, said the airline wanted to honor employees in a public and permanent way.
“We wanted to find a way to show the world that our employees are the lifeblood of Allegiant,” Redmond said. “This new livery is more than just a coat of paint, it’s a symbol of the collective strength and resilience of being Allegiant Proud. We hope it serves as a reminder of the incredible things our employees can accomplish when we work together.”
Allegiant employees were asked what they loved about Allegiant, and their answers were incorporated into the design, which surrounds Allegiant’s motto of “Together We Fly” with words like “bold,” “amazing” and “limitless.”
Redmond said they chose Punta Gorda as the site of the new livery due to the spirit employees showed in the wake of Hurricane Ian in September.
“The dedication and fortitude shown by Allegiant employees during and after the onslaught of Hurricane Ian is truly remarkable,” Redmond said. “We are honored to unveil the Together We Fly livery and especially proud to have it live here at our Punta Gorda base.”
The news release noted that Charlotte County is one of Allegiant’s most important hubs, with 1.8 million passengers traveling to and from the area last year.
Allegiant is building Sunseeker, its first resort hotel, on Charlotte Harbor. It is set to open later this year.
