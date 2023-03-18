John Redmond

Allegiant CEO John Redmond unveils the special livery for one of the airline’s fleet at the Punta Gorda Airport. The new livery was designed in part by, and is a tribute to, the airline’s employees.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ALLEGIANT

PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Air gave one of its planes at the Punta Gorda Airport a new look this week in tribute to the airline’s employees.

The new design, displayed on the tail and fuselage of an Airbus A320, is one of only six Allegiant aircraft featuring a special livery, according to a news release.


