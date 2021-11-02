PUNTA GORDA — When a Civil War-era shell was found in Punta Gorda in early October, it surprised more than a few people.
It’s not that shocking to those familiar with military collections.
Gary Butler, executive director for the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, said that people occasionally, but regularly, find old explosives in antiques trade — dug up from a field and brought home as souvenirs.
In some cases, soldiers returning from war may even take weapons — even the weapons of the opposing force — as mementos of their service or due to “fascination” with exotic items.
“They might come across them in attics,” Butler said.
The shell recovered from the Galleria Mall antiques shop on Oct. 6 was likely in a similar situation.
Authorities said employees told them the shell was part of a collection in storage for two years prior to its discovery.
“That’s a classic example,” Butler said.
The employees contacted the Charlotte County’s Sheriff Office. Since CCSO does not have its own bomb squad, the department reached out to the Southwest Florida regional bomb squad.
Personnel from Collier and Lee counties responded and safely detonated the shell at a secure location.
The proprietors of the antique shop declined to be interviewed by The Daily Sun.
Butler said the employees did exactly what should be done if someone comes across an unknown explosive device from any era. Assuming that a shell, mine, or cannonball could be live should always be the default position.
In Southwestern Florida, Butler said, the most commonly found explosive relics tend to come from the World Wars. The state hosted several airfields built by the U.S. Army to test the then-new technology of biplanes and aerial bombs, including Carlstrom Field in Arcadia.
Many of the bombs found near those airfields would have been practice rounds — loaded with powder to help determine explosive spread in training — but still powerful enough to be treated with extreme caution.
The shell found was a 1860s-era Hotchkiss Artillery shell, named for Connecticut arms developer Benjamin B. Hotchkiss.
While Florida was a Confederate state during the American Civil War, most of any actual battle took place in the northern section of the state. According to Butler, a more likely explanation was that the shell was likely part of a munitions cache that later fell into a collector’s hands.
The Military Heritage Museum on West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda has several models of explosive ammunition on display, some going back to the Civil War. Like all weapons displayed by the museum — most of them donated by veterans — the explosives are disarmed by experts before being displayed.
Butler said the museum has a policy that donations must be made by appointment, where the expert can examine the weapon in a safe environment and determine if it is live or inert. If it is live, the triggering mechanism is removed — allowing the outer form of the shell to survive in a display.
“In some cases, it’s filled with cement,” Butler said.
Those who would like to learn more about munitions or military history can visit the Military Heritage Museum at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., between Tuesday to Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.