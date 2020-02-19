PUNTA GORDA — Is there a better way to introduce a city to visitors than with wine, jazz and food?
For event runners of the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival in Punta Gorda, the answer would be “no”.
“This event was designed to fill the hotel rooms, to fill the restaurants, to have people experience us (Punta Gorda as a city),” said John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, which is running the festival. “Many of our sponsors, such as real estate agents, have gotten clients from the Wine & Jazz Festival and that was their first exposure to this great city of ours. It’s a great way of introducing ourselves, showing our best traits.”
The annual festival returns Saturday, Feb. 22, packing Laishley Park (120 Laishley Court) in Punta Gorda with wine and jazz enthusiasts from around the states and beyond.
The event has been bringing people to the city from inside and outside of Florida since 2005. In more recent years, tickets have even been selling in Europe and South America, according to Wright.
The event opens at 12:30 p.m. with the music kicking off at 1 p.m. and running until around sunset.
The Punta Gorda Chamber expects around 2,500 people in attendance Saturday, up from 1,800 last year. In it’s 2005 kick-off year, the event brought in around 300 people.
“The festival started as a way to show that Punta Gorda was open after Hurricane Charley,” Wright said. In 2004, Hurricane Charley wiped out much of Punta Gorda and surrounding counties.
“The initial year was a relatively small year,” Wright said. “This was a time when we were coming out of a horrible situation. We didn’t have the hotel rooms, we didn’t have the visitors. We didn’t have the business capacity that we do now. As the festival has grown exponentially every year, the reason the Punta Gorda Chamber is so adamant about doing this is the fact that over 60% of the people that attend this event come from outside of Florida. That is the huge economic development driver for us.”
The real economic impact comes from the fact that many people aren’t coming down for just the day of the festival but for at least a week or more surrounding the festival, Wright said.
“This is the highlight of many people’s vacations,” Wright said. “(This) works as an economic engine − it fills the hotel rooms, it helps our (Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau) with their bed tax collection. People driving here are putting gas in their cars (which helps through gas and sales taxes). All this and more goes into infrastructure projects of new and exciting developments for our area. It’s exponentially incredible what this does for us ... for the whole area.”
Wright couldn’t provide official numbers when it came to how many hotel rooms were being filled, and how many restaurants and businesses were being visited, but he said that 300 people to 2,500 attending the festival shows how much the event can impact the city.
“The festival has blown up (over the years),” Wright said. “We attest to (the event’s popularity) by saying that on Saturday, we will launch the ticket sales for 2021 and by the end of the day our VIP sections and our premium sections are already going to be 60% to 80% sold out.”
The VIP and premium tickets for Saturday’s event have already sold out. Regular admission tickets are still available for a minimum of $75 per person. For more ticket information, go to puntagordachamber.com or call 941-639-3720.
