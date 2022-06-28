PUNTA GORDA - Several anti-Semitic flyers have been reported seen in Punta Gorda, according to local law enforcement.
Both the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed people distributed the flyers associating Jewish people with gun regulation measures and the Biden administration.
Rabbi Solomon Agin, of Port Charlotte's Temple Shalom, said he was disturbed to learn of the flyer distribution in the Punta Gorda area.
"It's a sad commentary on the state of what is happening in our area," Agin said.
One of the flyers asserts: "Every single aspect of gun control is Jewish."
Pictures of prominent politicians adorned the flyer, including New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and California Sen. Diane Feinstein, along with a list of bills regarding gun regulations that they supported; Schumer was also incorrectly identified as a congressman, an office he last held in 1999.
A Star of David was also imposed over the photos of the pictured politicians.
The other flyer named persons with Jewish ancestry in prominent positions in the executive branch, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
The flyer also listed Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine and Jennifer Pritzker, a businesswoman who has donated to both Republican candidates and Joe Biden. The flyer identified both women as transgender.
The flyers also have a phrase at the bottom, attempting to be used as a disclaimer, stating: "These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent."
PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz told The Daily Sun on Tuesday that officers are currently investigating the flyers and have identified the individuals who put them out.
"They are not from Punta Gorda and we know that they have also been involved in similar incidents in other jurisdictions in Southwest Florida," wrote Renz in an email. "We have no reason to believe that there is any threat to public safety at this time."
Rabbi Agin said the flyers will have a frightening effect on the Jewish community, especially older members who come to a retirement community like Charlotte County.
“We can’t have racial hatred and we can’t have religious hatred,” Agin said.
He said he plans to reach out to other faith leaders, local law enforcement and local officials to explore how best to respond to these flyers in the interest of public safety.
The flyer sightings in Punta Gorda come on the heels of similar flyers being reported out of Sarasota County over the weekend. The flyers are of similar make between the two areas and both reference a California-based anti-Semitic and Internet troll group.
Authorities said the flyer distribution has been reported across Southwestern Florida over the past several months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.