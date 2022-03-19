Antique sellers give PG History Park market a vintage vibe

PUNTA GORDA — For Mark Taylor, decades of antique dealing started out simply enough — collecting rocks when he was younger.
"I started collecting rocks when I lived in California," said Taylor, who was one of 45 vendors at the History Park Sunday Market for this month's Vintage Sunday event in Punta Gorda.
"Then I went to Connecticut and there weren’t any rocks there but the town was so old, I just started a bottle and insulator collection ... insulators from telephone poles, stuff like that. Some bottles dating back to the 1800s. That’s how I got my start in antiques in 1973."
The History Park Sunday Market is put on by the Punta Gorda Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St.
Veteran antique dealers and promoters Rick and Laura Nickerson of Fort Myers and Houghton Lake, Michigan, approached PGHS Executive Director Sandy Moon last fall with a plan to expand the organization's weekly Sunday market into a monthly vintage market.
Moon liked the idea and Vintage Sundays took root, beginning on the first Sunday in December and running through April.
The last Vintage Sunday will take place April 3.
The Nickersons told The Daily Sun in an email that they picked the History Park due to its natural beauty and historic ambience, as well as its proximity to the city's Historic Downtown area.
"The History Park had a thriving antiques or vintage market operating once each month throughout the winter season more than a decade ago," Laura Nickerson wrote. "People from all over Southwest Florida attended or vended. The market gained a good reputation and contributed greatly to History Park's popularity."
Moon told The Daily Sun Sunday that the community's response to the new Vintage Sundays has been positive.
"I think antiques play into Punta Gorda because you really don’t have this type of venue going on in the city anymore," Moon said. "There are still people very much interested in older things. We represent ourselves with the historic downtown are but where do people really have to go to buy antiques?"
Moon went on to say that there are some antique and consignment shops in the area but the History Park offers a great environment for shopping.
"It’s a lot more casual, intimate atmosphere sometimes at the park then going to one of the consignment or antique shops and that’s not putting down those other businesses," Moon said. "It’s just that this is open air and you can walk the park, listen to music ... I can look at vintage and antique items and I can also get my produce, eat lunch in the park and I can check out artists and what crafts are being presented, among other items."
Weekly vendors also include food, produce, arts and crafts, among other items.
The History Park Sunday Market was formerly called the History Park Farmers Market.
Moon said they changed the name recently to move away from the farmers market idea.
"We don’t need to call it a farmers market because we’re not a farmers market," Moon said. "We have food and produce sure, but we have arts, vintage and crafts people. We have a multitude of vendors with different types of products."
More information about the Punta Gorda Historical Society and their other upcoming events can be found on their website, PuntaGordaHistory.com.
