APP pickleball tourney returns to PicklePlex in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau announced the return of the Association of Pickleball Professionals tournament at the PicklePlex of Punta Gorda.
The tournament takes place Feb. 23-27 at the PicklePlex sports complex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda.
In Fall 2021, the PicklePlex organization entered a three-year deal with the APP to hold tournaments at their facility.
"We are excited to be the host destination through 2024 since it has been so valuable for our industry partners," said Sean Walter, Visitor Bureau Business Development director of sports.
In January 2021, Pickleplex hosted the APP Punta Gorda Open.
That event generated almost $1.1 million in economic impact for Charlotte County, according to data from the bureau. The economic impact is an analysis that examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, business profits, personal wages and jobs, among other things.
"The tournament created an economic impact of over $1 million with top professional athletes traveling as far away as Afghanistan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Zimbabwe," Walter added.
Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has steadily become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida. Communities outside the region are also starting to retrofit some tennis courts into pickleball courts.
APP is the first USA Pickleball sanctioned tour for both professionals and amateurs in America and Europe.
The event hosts more than 600 of the top amateur and professional players who will compete for $40,000 in total prize money at the PicklePlex.
Pickleball players compete in pro, senior pro and amateur divisions.
All individual matches will be played on one central court, giving spectators a close-up view to watch all the best professional players compete in their matches.
For the 2021 tournament, Walter said APP produced more than 1 million live streaming views in 50 different countries with more than 26,000 social media engagements.
"This strong partnership allowed us to become engaged with a completely different audience, which adds so much value to our industry partners and destination," he said.
There are 32 APP tournaments scheduled throughout the world to allow all player athletes, professionals, and amateurs to qualify for the season-ending championship, The APP Masters.
"The APP Tour has a special place in its heart for the team at PicklePlex and this beautiful destination,” said Ken Herrmann, APP CEO and founder. "They have been so supportive of the tour since its beginning and is a 'player and pro' favorite location on the tour stop. We can’t wait to come back in February.”
Tickets are available for purchase, online at APP Tour Tickets. Tickets are also available for cash purchase at the gate.
