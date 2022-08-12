PUNTA GORDA - Authorities identified one of the three men believed to have distributed anti-Semitic flyers on and around Hibiscus Drive in Punta Gorda.
The Daily Sun received several investigative reports from the Punta Gorda Police Department through a records request made in July.
Anti-Semitic flyers were discovered from Sarasota through Cape Coral earlier this summer.
The flyers reported by local residents in June cite allegations that gun safety legislation and Democratic politicians are propped up by high-profile Jewish people or people of Jewish descent.
The reports identified one of the men as Dylan Thomas Ammeson, 29, with a listed address in Arcadia. He previously lived in Sarasota.
Attempts were made by The Daily Sun to contact Ammeson. There was no answer at the door of the Arcadia address. A call made to a phone number associated with Ammeson was disconnected when the reason for the call was revealed. A call to a Sarasota lawn service with which he's associated went unanswered.
Officers made contact with Ammeson on June 25, when he was driving a vehicle on West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. The report said that the vehicle was being followed in connection to "suspicious activity in the neighborhood" linked to reported vehicle burglaries.
A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle after it was allegedly seen speeding up to 25 miles per hour in a 15 mph zone on the Sailfish Canal Bridge.
Ammeson provided his driver's license to the officers, but declined to answer questions. Two passengers in the car with him also declined to answer questions, although one said that both the passengers were from another country, according to the report.
During the stop, one officer observed a bucket at the feet of the passenger in the front seat; in the text of the report, the bucket appeared to contain sandwich bags with corn kernels and papers with similar design to the reported flyers, with Stars of David and pictures of "well dress individuals" that were political in nature.
"It appeared...as if these three males were passing out literature in the area," the report stated.
The officers then informed Ammeson and his passengers that soliciting or distributing literature during non-permitted hours violated a city ordinance and they were told to refrain from doing so in the future.
The men were ruled out as suspects in the vehicle burglaries from the original investigation after reviewing surveillance footage in the area.
Melissa Reichert, assistant city manager for Punta Gorda, told The Daily Sun last month that Punta Gorda Code Compliance has a policy of warning someone on a first offense and following up if subsequent offenses are made.
"Since (the police) had advised/warned them, there will be no further action...unless there are future violations by the same people," Reichert wrote in an email reply.
As of Aug. 5, no additional violations of the city code have been reported in this case.
In another report, a PGPD officer noted that agencies across southwest Florida reported sightings of a flyer linked to "Goyim.TV," a media outlet affiliated with the "Goyim Defense League."
The group takes their name from a Hebrew and Yiddish word meaning "nation," which is sometimes informally used by Yiddish speakers to refer to non-Jewish people.
Some anti-Semitic groups have taken to using the word "goy" or "goyim" to refer to themselves and antagonize Jewish public figures.
The group's name is also designed to be a mockery of the Anti-Defamation League — a Jewish group which tracks hate groups like GDL — and the Jewish Defense League, a militant group that the ADL has itself criticized for extremism.
The GDL is registered in California, though their media outlet is based in Port St. Lucie, on the opposite coast of Florida from Charlotte County.
The group's flyers have also been seen in Venice and Cape Coral, according to the PGPD report.
In early July, Venice mayor Rod Feinsod was sent an anonymous email where the author told him to kill himself; the letter also demanded Jews leave Florida and the United States.
The Daily Sun made a public records request to the Venice Police Department regarding the flyer distribution investigation from June. The VPD stated that the information was not cleared for release, as the investigation is still ongoing.
