PUNTA GORDA — For bicyclist Bob Paglis, the 2.5-mile stretch of Punta Gorda Harborwalk is a slow, easy ride on sunny afternoons.
"I’m riding like the people are walking − slow," said Paglis, a city resident.
"But, I'm an old guy," he said, laughing. "If I was a kid, who knows?"
Speeding from regular and motorized bicyclists along the city's Harbowalk − a multi-use recreational trail along Charlotte Harbor and Peace River − has Punta Gorda officials concerned, so much so that they are considering signage and other ways to prevent it.
"It came up with some residents I was speaking with and they were talking about the speed of the bicycles on the Harborwalk," City Council Member Nancy Prafke said at Wednesday's meeting.
"Not all bicyclists are just strolling," she continued. "Some of the ones − especially motorized − are going really fast and catching residents off-guard and it has become a nuisance.
"Thoughts (among those residents) were putting 'slow speed' signs up for bikes on Harborwalk or, if it’s possible, to designate a bicycle lane."
Speeding on the Harborwalk
Paglis told The Daily Sun he biked the entire Harborwalk Thursday afternoon and didn't see anything out of the ordinary.
"I don’t see many people speeding on bicycles," he said. "The athletic, faster cyclists usually avoid this path. If I have to go around someone walking, I’ll slow down and call out."
One primary stretch of the recreational trail runs along Gilchrist Park on West Retta Esplanade.
Julie Shepherd of Arcadia comes to the park often with family and friends and hasn't seen many bicyclists speeding.
"I don’t see anyone going really fast (or) at dangerous speeds," Shepherd said.
Resident Teresa Brennan, who was also at the park Thursday, said she hasn't seen people using motorized bicycles and most people are polite.
"Usually, when I see people ride up (near pedestrians), they ring their bells to let them know they are there," Brennan said, "and I come here quite a bit."
At Wednesday's meeting, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said controlling speeding along the Harborwalk can be tough.
"It’s difficult to enforce speed," Davis said. "Our police volunteer bike patrol are out just about every day now. They’re very good about going down the Harborwalk and if somebody goes flying by them, they will say, 'Slow down, you have to be cautious.'"
"Bikes must yield to the pedestrians when you’re on the Harborwalk," she continued.
Bicycle vs. motorized bicycle
Davis told the City Council that motorized bicycles are not allowed on the Harborwalk, but determining the definition of a "motorized" bicycle is complicated.
"I need to look at the definitions of motorized bicycles," she told the council, "because, technically, motorized vehicles should not be on the Harborwalk at all."
Prafke agreed with Davis, saying that her adult tricycle, commonly called a "trike," has a motor on it but it is not technically a "motorized" bike.
"I have an electric motor on my trike but it’s an assist that I can use in convenience," Prafke said. "On some of these, there’s a battery and as they pedal they get more speed but then they’re really not a motorized bike, but it let’s them go fast."
Punta Gorda Police Lt. Dylan Renz told The Daily Sun that an electric bicycle is defined by Florida Statute as a bicycle that uses both human and electric power, but cannot go faster than 20 mph.
"An electric bicycle is a bicycle and not a motor vehicle per statute," Renz said.
Florida Statute Section 316.003(2) on bicycles defines a "motorized bicycle" similar to that of an "electric bicycle."
The statute states that a motorized bicycle is one propelled by a combination of human power and an electric helper motor capable of propelling the vehicle at a speed of not more than 20 miles per hour on level ground upon which a person may ride.
City Manager Greg Murray told the City Council that municipalities do have some latitude to enact rules addressing motorized bicycles but that for now they are just focusing on speed.
"A regular bicycle, like a 10-speed, can get up pretty good speed, too, if you’re going down a flat harbor walk," Murray said Wednesday.
Patrolling the Harborwalk
Renz told The Daily Sun that he could not find any official reports over the past year regarding speeding bicycles on the Harborwalk.
"I know, however, that we have been told by a few people that they have experienced this in general discussions with residents," he said. "I cannot give any specific numbers, though. Our volunteers are regularly patrolling the Harborwalk."
At the March 17 meeting, the idea of having a specific bike lane on the Harborwalk was dismissed.
City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun that city staff will meet next week to discuss what kind of additional signage could be placed to reinforce and encourage slower bicycle speeds.
