Areas of Punta Gorda are under a boil water notice. 

PUNTA GORDA — Due to a water leak and loss of water pressure on Via Veneto Drive in Punta Gorda, a precautionary boil water notice is effect in that area.

The city utilities department advises water used for drinking or cooking be boiled for 1 minute, according to a news release.


   

