PUNTA GORDA — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the drive-by shooting using an AR-15-style rifle outside the Celtic Ray Public House in Punta Gorda on Friday night, authorities reported.
Carlos Colon-Parrilla, 28, who has addresses listed in both Lakeland and Fort Myers, is believed to have fled the area, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
There was no further description nor photograph of the suspect on Monday night.
An arrest warrant was issued for Colon-Parrilla for discharging a firearm in public from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person, as well as two counts of shooting into an occupied/unoccupied building.
At around 11:47 p.m. Friday, Colon-Parrilla was asked to leave the Celtic Ray, 145 E. Marion Ave., after causing a disturbance, authorities said.
"He came in noticeably aggressive," Celtic Ray co-owner Max Doyle told The Daily Sun on Saturday. "Our security escorted him outside and thought they diffused the situation."
PGPD reported Colon-Parrilla left the establishment and got into his vehicle, exiting the parking lot. He returned to East Marion Avenue, heading westbound — and allegedly fired a weapon into the air that witnesses described as similar to an AR-15.
He then fired toward the open Celtic Ray Public House, striking the brick veneer of the building below the dining area window and a separate office space next door.
"I would have been shot in the head," Doyle said Saturday. "Four or five hit the pub, and two went into the office and through two rooms, hitting a very popular area where I usually stand."
Witnesses said he fired additional shots as he turned north onto Tamiami Trail and that they heard more shots as he drove over the northbound U.S. 41 bridge toward Port Charlotte.
There were no injuries reported.
Authorities said they believed this was an isolated incident and the suspect acted in retaliation for being forced to leave the bar.
There is no indication of any further threat to the public or that this incident is tied to other criminal or gang-related activity, police said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colon-Parrilla can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.
Residents are warned to call 911 and to not approach if they see Colon-Parrilla, as he is considered armed and dangerous.
