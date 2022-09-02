PUNTA GORDA — An offer for a plea deal has been raised between attorneys in the Celtic Ray shooting case.
Attorney Samantha Stevens said in a court hearing on Thursday that an offer had been made by the State Attorney's Office for her client, Carlos Colon-Parrilla.
Colon-Parrilla, who turned 29 on Saturday, is alleged by authorities to have fired an AR-style rifle into the windows of the Celtic Ray restaurant on East Marion Avenue in January.
Details of the offer were not made public, though attorneys did ask for a continuance of the case for the offer to be discussed.
Judge Donald Mason continued the case until Nov. 10.
Court records indicate that Colon-Parrilla has twice had to change attorneys since he was arraigned due to conflicts of interest.
The Public Defender was relieved of Colon-Parrilla's case in March after it was determined that his interests were "adverse and hostile" to the interests of "another client and/or an attorney" with the Public Defender's Office. An attorney from the Office of Criminal Conflict was then appointed to serve as his defense counsel.
In May, a similar conflict was cited by the Office of Criminal Conflict; Stevens was then appointed to serve as Colon-Parrilla's attorney.
Colon-Parrilla was initially arrested in New Britain, Connecticut in February before he was extradited back to Charlotte County. He has been charged with one count each of discharging a weapon from a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of firing a projectile into a building.
He remains in custody at Charlotte County Jail on $300,000 total bond.
