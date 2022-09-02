Carlos Jefry Colon-Parrilla

PUNTA GORDA — An offer for a plea deal has been raised between attorneys in the Celtic Ray shooting case.

Attorney Samantha Stevens said in a court hearing on Thursday that an offer had been made by the State Attorney's Office for her client, Carlos Colon-Parrilla.


