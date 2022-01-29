Authorities: Coyote sightings 'typically no cause for concern'

PUNTA GORDA — A recent coyote sighting in the Punta Gorda Historic District brought back memories for some longtime residents.
"A few years ago, there were a number of coyotes in Punta Gorda," said City Council Member Jaha Cummings, whose family has lived in the area for generations.
Cummings also represents the Historic District as a council member.
"In the conversations that I had with experts at that time, I learned that coyotes generally are migrating south from the Chicago area, where they learn how to live in human environments while staying out of sight."
The recent sighting occurred in early January.
Upon hearing of it, Cummings said the city brought in Charlotte County Animal Control to assist.
"The best way that residents should handle a coyote sighting is to call the Punta Gorda Police Department," Cummings said. "The police department will inform county animal control of its whereabouts so that it can be monitored."
County Animal Control Division Manager Brian Jones told The Daily Sun that there is "typically no cause for concern" if a resident sees a coyote in their neighborhood.
Coyotes can be spotted in all areas of Charlotte County, he added.
"Although they are primarily nocturnal, it is not uncommon to see one in the daytime foraging through their territories in search of prey," Jones said. "They are seldom seen and prefer to avoid contact with humans."
Coyotes attacking people is rare for the area, Jones said, but they can pose a low-to-moderate risk for smaller animals.
"If a resident is seeing a coyote on a semi-frequent basis, they can employ a widely accepted strategy called 'hazing,'" he said.
"Hazing" is a technique that involves becoming 'large and loud' by yelling and waving your arms while looking at the coyote or using noisemakers such as air horns or whistles in the direction of the coyote.
"This will help in deterring the coyote from frequenting an area," Jones added. “'Hazing' is also an effective tool for coyotes that seem to have lost their fear of humans from people feeding them."
BEST PRACTICES
Never feed coyotes, Jones said. "They do not need our help in finding food and this may cause them to lose their fear of humans."
Carry a noisemaker with you if you walk your dog on a leash, he added. "This could come in handy if you encounter a coyote while walking your pet."
PET SAFETY
Jones explained residents should not leave any pet food outdoors, should secure all garbage receptacles, and keep pets safely confined or under the care and control of a responsible person.
"For instance, coyotes have been known to be predatory with smaller animals and they could easily mistake a 5-pound Chihuahua for prey," he said. "To keep pets safe, it is recommended that you stay with your dog — especially the smaller ones — while they are outside (and) to keep them leashed."
FREQUENCY OF CALLS
Animal Control does not get many calls for coyotes, Jones said.
"Of the ones we do, the majority are usually from citizens who spot them in their area or to report a sick or injured one," he added.
If a coyote is spotted in a neighborhood, Jones said they "lean more on leaving wildlife in their natural habitat and educating people on how to co-exist," rather than trying to capture the animal.
Charlotte County Animal Control can be reached by calling 941-833-5686.
For coyote sightings in Sarasota County, call Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services at 941-861-9500.
