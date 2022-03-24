PUNTA GORDA — Talk turned heated Tuesday during a Charlotte County Airport Authority workshop on airspace easements at Punta Gorda Airport.
"We need to cool things off," Airport Authority Commissioner Paul Andrews said after the discussion slipped into verbal confrontation between Commissioner Vanessa Oliver and Commission Chair Robert Hancik.
"This is a dead subject and I don’t think we need to keep digging this hole," Hancik said, referring to comments he made on airspace avigation easements and Punta Gorda rezoning stipulations during a Feb. 16 Punta Gorda City Council meeting.
As Oliver responded, Hancik interrupted, adding he wanted to close the subject.
But Oliver kept going.
"You want to silence me because you don’t agree with what I'm saying," Oliver said. "I’m as elected as you are."
At the Feb. 16 meeting, Hancik suggested the City Council include a condition to its rezoning approval that would require developer Jones Loop Road LLC to grant an avigation easement to the airport.
An avigation easement provides the right of an aircraft to cause noise with the aim of preventing lawsuits from nearby communities.
In a Feb. 18 letter, City Attorney David Levin advised the City Council that the airport is responsible for negotiating airport easements, not local governments.
At a March 16 meeting, the City Council approved Jones Loop LLC's request — without an easement condition — to rezone an area south of Jones Loop Road to a planned development which includes residential and commercial aspects.
Previously, portions of the area were zoned highway commercial but were never developed, while other parts were already residential.
The developer has since agreed to grant the avigation easement to the airport.
Oliver spoke out against Hancik's comments during a Feb. 24 authority meeting, stating it was unconstitutional to “not grant a requested zoning request unless they grant us this avigation easement.”
At Tuesday's workshop, she added the Airport Authority should have been apprised of the situation ahead of time.
"We had no idea that this was coming up and was an issue," Oliver said. "We’re the board. We need to be apprised when we’re dealing with other governmental entities and requesting them to do things."
At the workshop, Hancik said his Feb. 16 comments had been "distorted" and "fabricated."
"My statement before the City Council was to inform them that a zoning change from the commercial to residential could have consequences for the city and the airport," he said.
Punta Gorda City Council Member Mark Kuharski told The Daily Sun that the rezoning was mischaracterized.
"Before we recently annexed this property, it was zoned single-family residential five in the county so it was always residential," Kuharski said. "All we’re doing is rezoning it as a planned development. They mischaracterized this when they say it goes from commercial to residential."
Airport consultant and attorney Peter Kirsch told the Airport Authority on Tuesday that local governments could include avigation easement conditions when rezoning is involved.
Commissioners cannot make official decisions during workshops. However, the airport's policy regarding avigation easements will be addressed at a future authority meeting.
