PUNTA GORDA - Budding and accomplished writers gathered Saturday to learn and share ideas at the Military Heritage Museum.
Some dozen authors took turns on the Gulf Theater stage, providing lectures on the art of writing.
Naomi Pringle, a former broadcast journalist and author of two creative nonfiction novels, told the audience how the can find their own voices.
She spoke about developing her "Ginga Root Tea — an American Journey" story by writing about her grandfather's move from Jamaica.
A landowner and businessman, he left the island nation so his five daughters could have a good education, Pringle said.
One of his daughters was Pringle's mother. But his move wasn't without sacrifice. In the U.S., he worked as a custodian.
An audience member asked if her grandfather was disheartened over losing his status.
"No," Pringle said.
He thought it was worth it if his daughters could get a good education and succeed, she added.
Pringle shared her creative process. She never knew her grandparents, yet had a multitude of legal documents from their journey from Kingston, Jamaica. She used what she called "creative non-fiction" which was the genre Truman Capote used when writing "In Cold Blood."
The genre mirrors real-life events but infuses text with dialogue and circumstances which could have occurred based on historical material.
Pringle wasn't the only writer giving tricks of the trade.
James Abraham, whose company Book-broker Publishers of Florida served as publisher for some authors who were present, gave a lecture on mastering persuasive writing.
Steve Reilly, a retired journalist with The Daily Sun, is well-known in literary circles for his award-winning poetry. He took the stage and talked about how poets can bring images to their work.
Before becoming a journalist, Reilly taught at the college and high school levels.
He began to write poetry in 1985 and since then has written "more than 50 poems which appeared in over 40 literary magazines," he said.
Some self-published authors were on hand to sell their books.
Judith Fincher, a South Port Square resident who wrote "Journey Toward Wholeness," said her book is based on her own experience of having been abused as a child.
A Fulbright scholar, Fincher has master's and doctorate degrees in history and has worked as an international consultant and futurist. This is her first novel.
Artist Geraldine DeWitt used her paintings to adorn a calendar-like meditative guide she assembled to help others get through "what the hurricane (Ian) did to us."
Called "Meditations A to Z," her art is on the top side while an inspirational saying or two is on the page beneath, with plenty of room where one can write their thoughts.
Both can be purchased through Book-broker or Amazon.com.
Edward Cicchesi wrote a book which paid tribute to his wife Linda, to whom he was married for 50 years. She died in 2021.
He promises his love story — "Baseball After Life" — is a real "tear-jerker."
Retired as a special investigator for New York Transit, Cicchesi said he couldn't use his late wife's real surname, as it would be "too emotional" for him.
The keynote speaker was Robert N. Macomber — an award-winning author and acclaimed lecturer. He's best known for his "Honor Series" thrillers.
Other authors included Chuck Emma; DL Havlin; and Myra Alley Kingsbury, who wrote "I Remember Mawzy" — a book about her grandmother.
When she took the stage, she revealed how writer can capture, catalog, and recreate the lives of loved ones.
Children's librarian Josh Strnad has a night job — writing dark and strange fiction. His specialty was the horror genre. From the looks of his book jackets, these novels are of the adult variety.
Other lecturers were Paul LaFleur, Matina Pulliam and William Welsch.
The Charlotte Harbor Book Festival Lecture series was funded in part through a Florida Humanities Book Festival grant in partnership with the museum.
