Allegiant planes at Punta Gorda Airport

Allegiant planes are parked at Punta Gorda Airport. The airport has implemented an artificial intelligence system to prevent unauthorized entry.

PUNTA GORDA — Airport personnel are taking advantage of new technology to help secure sensitive entry points.

The Punta Gorda Airport implemented an artificial intelligence system to collect data from security cameras, badge readers and activated gates.


