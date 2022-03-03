PUNTA GORDA — A duck found in Charlotte County has tested positive for bird flu.

“Do not touch, collect or bring any sick or dying ducks to us,” said Robin Jenkins, the director of veterinary services for Peace River Wildlife Center.

On Feb. 23, a duck was brought to the center that tested positive for H5N1, or avian influenza.

She said although the flu has not yet been transmitted to humans or other wildlife, it is a possibility.

“It has the potential to jump species,” Jenkins said.

She said the one brought to the wildlife center was a lesser scaup, which is a diving duck. But avian influenza can infect other species, including other water fowl.


The lesser scaup’s diet tends to be from freshwater habitats, while greater scaups find their food in salt water. But both can be found on the same bodies of water.

While some birds die quickly from the virus, such as doves, “ducks can harbor it for a while,” Jenkins said.

H5N1 has also been found locally in merganser ducks.

“People should realize that this (avian influenza) is not a new disease; it has been around forever,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins asked anyone finding sick, dying, or dead birds should report their findings to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission whose biologists are tracking H5N1 incidents.

She reiterated that the birds should not be touched, and suggested that the public go to FWC’s website for updates on avian influenza: https://myfwc.com/research/wildlife/health/avian/influenza/.

