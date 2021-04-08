PUNTA GORDA — Of the 12,731 B-17 bomber airplanes built during World War II, only around 3,600 returned home, said Tom Ewing.
“That’s the sacrifice our veterans made,” he said.
Ewing is one of two pilots flying the authentic B-17G Flying Fortress “Aluminum Overcast” on a tour through Florida and neighboring states.
The restored historic plane is stopping through Punta Gorda Airport this weekend for public viewing at the Experimental Aircraft Association 565 chapter’s building located at the south end of the airport, 28000 A-1 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
“It’s an honor for me to be able to fly this plane but the main emphasis for us is to honor the World War II veterans,” Ewing said. “We’re just the drivers.”
Aluminum Overcast was delivered to the U.S. Army Air Corps on May 18, 1945, and is one of only a few left that can be flown.
“This is certainly a rare airplane,” Ewing said. “There are only nine that are airworthy and of those, only three or four fly regularly.”
The restored Flying Fortress carries the colors of the 398th Bomb Group of WWII, which flew hundreds of missions over Nazi-held territory during the war.
It can carry up to 17,600 pounds of bombs and features 13 machine guns.
“This airplane was made to drop bombs; that’s what it’s all about,” said Neil Morrison, Aluminum Overcast’s other pilot. “The machine guns are on it to protect itself.”
Aluminum Overcast was delivered to the Air Corps too late to see action in WWII. Instead, it was purchased as surplus from the military for $750 in 1946.
“That was post-war dollars but even then that was nothing,” Morrison said.
Over the years, the airplane has flown more than 1 million miles, serving as a cargo hauler, an aerial mapping platform, and in pest control and forest dusting applications.
“This airplane has never been un-airworthy,” Morrison said. “This has never been a pile of parts in a dusty back part of an airport; it’s almost always been flying and has worked really hard.”
EAA’s Aluminum Overcast tour had to take a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Morrison said he is happy to be back in the cockpit touring with the plane.
“I’ve been flying it for 17 years,” he said. “We find (the plane and the history of the plane) to be precious and find the people who care to be precious. It’s a dream to fly it.”
EAA is a group of aviation enthusiasts, aircraft builders and pilots. Jon Eisele, of EAA, helped to organize the Aluminum Overcast tour.
“To see the plane or even to ride along is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a lot of folks,” Eisele said. “Punta Gorda has always been a really strong stop for us and we always look forward to coming back.”
Registered flights have already been booked up for the B-17’s stop in Punta Gorda. EAA will allow for public viewing for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sunday.
“We’re all here to honor the Greatest Generation and what they did during World War II,” Ewing said. “It’s a part of history that’s sadly going away.”
