BABCOCK RANCH — Babcock Ranch developers want to build two new roads to the east from its current communities along State Road 31 to connect with future developments.
Babcock Property Holdings, developers for the 18,000-acre community, received approval for two land-use requests Monday from the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board to construct the two spine roads and surrounding areas.
Both requests still have to be approved by the County Commission at a future meeting.
“These are all just pieces of the puzzle,” attorney Robert Berntsson told The Daily Sun representing Babcock Holdings. “They are just putting in the infrastructure to allow for the future development.”
The first request was to plat around 29.72 acres for the spine road, as well as utility and lakes for drainage.
The second request — to plat around 192.67 acres — consists of an additional spine road, drainage and space for future development.
Berntsson said development at Babcock Ranch is broken down into phases with “increment one” already in development in the western portion of the region along S.R. 31.
“Increment two, that’s where these roads are going in and they will ultimately allow for development in increment three (to the east).”
On Feb. 22, county commissioners approved a similar land use request from Babcock Holdings for spine roads. That layout called for platting around 371.86 acres in the same area.
FARLOW’S PARKING
Farlow’s on the Water restaurant in Englewood is looking to expand its parking lot along South McCall Road.
At Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board approved allowing the expansion into a single-family home property at 1370 River Lane.
They also approved rezoning the residential property to planned development allowing for the commercial expansion.
Farlow’s requests still have to be presented to the County Commission for final approval.
The unoccupied property sits on the corner of South McCall and River Lane.
“This (residential) property had been pretty much in disrepair,” said attorney Robert Berntsson, representing Farlow’s owners Laurie and Keith Farlow. “I believe there were code enforcement cases the county had pursued against the prior owner and we think with the enhanced landscaping this will be an improvement to the neighborhood.”
Englewood resident Debra Hughes lives in the neighborhood along River Lane.
“The way it was before, I just can’t believe what the Farlow’s have done to clean it up,” she said. “I have no reason to believe that their proposed parking lot won’t be kept in the same type of clean, low-noise atmosphere. They need more parking and the restaurant itself is attractive to the neighborhood.”
